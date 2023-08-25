The Border Mail
Home/News/Property

665 Yambla Ave, Albury

By House of the Week
August 26 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premium position backing reserve | House of the Week
Premium position backing reserve | House of the Week

3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 665 Yambla Ave, Albury
  • Auction: 1pm September 9
  • AGENCY: Stean Nicholls
  • CONTACT: Nicholas Clark 0439 215 293
  • INSPECT: 10.45am August 26

Some of this property's best features are the "premier position backing Nail Can Hill, modern updates and the flexible floorplan," said agent Nicholas Clark.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.