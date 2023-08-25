Premium position backing reserve | House of the Week

Some of this property's best features are the "premier position backing Nail Can Hill, modern updates and the flexible floorplan," said agent Nicholas Clark.
This is "one of Albury's blue-chip locations."
With the combination of the overall size and the address upon which it sits, this property would be best suited to a "family seeking space and a coveted position."
One rather modest way to describe this place is as "an older home which has been renovated and extended," Nicholas explained.
However, when you look around you see that the result is nothing short of excellent.
The effort put in has created, to paraphrase Nicholas' description, an exceptional living experience with the allure of luxury, the embrace of comfort, and the unspoiled charm of natural beauty.
Sitting on a block of 847 square metres, the home's layout includes three bedrooms and two meticulously designed bathrooms.
There's also a study along with an open kitchen and living space. Stone benchtops add to the aesthetic and "this cozy area is made even better with a gas fireplace that adds warmth and charm to cooler nights."
Additional temperature control throughout the home is achieved with ducted heating and cooling systems.
"Ascending to the upper level unveils a balcony that bestows sweeping vistas of Albury, serving as a constant reminder of the majestic surroundings that envelop this residence," Nicholas said.
Meanwhile outside there's a lush haven with a pool area. The safety fence is also clear which is a popular styling choice on high-end properties.
Another great feature of this property is the double garage with internal access to the home, providing a feeling of both convenience and security. Plus the wide driveway provides some off-street parking as well.
Circling back to why this particular location is so desirable, Nicholas pointed out that it is very inviting for enthusiasts of the natural world.
"The direct access to the renowned Nail Can Hill Reserve is nothing short of a gift," Nicholas said.
"This proximity offers a seamless connection to the beauty of the outdoors, inviting residents to traverse the winding trails, engage in invigorating hikes, and be enveloped by the serene ambience".
