685 Talgarno Gap Road, Talgarno Victoria

By Feature Property
August 26 2023 - 8:00am
Rare pastoral paradise | Feature Property
3 BED | 1 BATH | 3 CAR

  • 685 Talgarno Gap Road, Talgarno Victoria
  • $1,850,000
  • 57.5 hectares (142 acres)
  • AGENCIES: Nutrien Harcourts Albury and Rodwells Wodonga
  • CONTACT: Billy Jones 0438 454 950 or Peter Ruaro 0447 600 825
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Known as Gleningle, this acreage is situated in the heart of the Talgarno farming district with stunning views of Lake Hume, close access to the Murray River Road and only 30 minutes to Albury and Wodonga.

