Rare pastoral paradise | Feature Property

Known as Gleningle, this acreage is situated in the heart of the Talgarno farming district with stunning views of Lake Hume, close access to the Murray River Road and only 30 minutes to Albury and Wodonga.
The circa early 1900s weatherboard country homestead is infused with a sense of nostalgia and is set back behind a return driveway shaded in majestic elm, liquid amber ornamental pear and lemon scented gum.
Classic features adorn the home with a wide verandah, 12-foot ornate ceilings and stunning views across the fragrant gardens, lush green lawns and pristine pastures.
Having been renovated in the past the homestead also has a well-appointed kitchen. The layout includes an open plan dining-living area, three bedrooms, a separate lounge with lovely natural light, and a study.
Other highlights include double-hung windows and French doors, split system air-conditioning, evaporative cooling, and a wood and gas fire.
Outdoor features include a huge outdoor entertaining area overlooking the manicured garden, watered by a bore, and a classic outdoor fireplace.
For farming there are multiple sheds and other infrastructure.
This 142 acre holding has fertile, heavy carrying pastures which will suit a wide range of agricultural pursuits.
