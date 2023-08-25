Epitome of luxurious living | Feature Property

This impeccable and updated four-bedroom red brick home is in the highly desirable area of Forrest Hill.
A stunning residence, it has the combination of elegant living spaces, original features, and premium modern finishes.
Agents Stephen and Lachlan Stewart say you'll immediately appreciate the imposing scale of the property.
It's set on 871 square metres of land with low-maintenance manicured gardens, an undercover entertaining area, and a luxurious pool. The home's interior has high ceilings and original features, along with beautiful French Oak smoked timber floors and plush woollen carpet in all the right places.
The main suite is a true retreat complete with an open fireplace, a walk-in robe, and a luxurious ensuite.
The remaining three bedrooms are generously proportioned plus there is a study. Occupants will also benefit from reverse-cycle heating and cooling, and working fireplaces.
A stylish and contemporary kitchen features stone benchtops, a 900mm oven, lots of cabinetry, an island bench, and a walk-in pantry. It is paired with a contemporary living and dining space which has easy access to the aforementioned outdoor entertaining areas.
A double garage enjoys rear lane access plus there's off-street parking at the front.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.