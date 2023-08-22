The Border Mail
Albury United 3 Melrose 0: Reigning cup holders secure a semi-final spot

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 23 2023 - 6:30am, first published 6:00am
Albury United captain Allanah Seary scores from the penalty spot.
Albury United are one game away from another grand final.

