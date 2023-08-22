Albury United are one game away from another grand final.
The Greens beat Melrose 3-0 at Kelly Park on Tuesday night, a result which secured second place on the ladder and sent them straight through to the Division 1 semi-finals.
Fourth-placed Melrose will play Cobram in the quarter-finals this weekend, with Wangaratta up against Wodonga Diamonds.
Albury Hotspurs, who won the league, are also into the semi-finals.
In unusual circumstances, the final game of the league season was played after the official end date, this match having been postponed last week to avoid a clash with the Matildas' World Cup semi-final.
United started the night third after losing 4-1 at home to Wangaratta on Saturday but they took the lead inside five minutes and never looked back.
Paula Mitchell latched onto a ball in the inside-left channel and delivered a clinical first-time finish.
Melrose took a while to get into the contest but eventually they began to push United back and create chances of their own.
Greens keeper Sam Clark redeemed herself for a poor clearance by keeping Maya Davis' well-hit shot out of the top corner, before Alicia Torcaso cut in from the left and forced another good save from Clark.
At the other end, Georgia Taylor spilled a Maree Matthew cross and was relieved to see Molly Goldsworthy lift the rebound over the bar.
But it was the players in purple who looked more likely to score next, Torcaso spinning sharply from a throw-in to create space but losing her balance and lifting her shot wide of the post.
Torcaso then ran from halfway and drove into the box but again Clark was up to the task, pulling off an excellent save.
And having reached the interval with their slender lead intact, United promptly trebled it within five minutes of the restart.
Taylor's clearance cannoned off Mitchell and bounced back past the goalkeeper into an empty net for a freakish second goal, before Allanah Seary tucked away United's third from the penalty spot after referee Tony Caunt spotted a handball.
The Greens' joy was tempered by the loss of Goldsworthy (ankle) and Matthew (knee), however, who both had to be helped off.
Lauren Easton almost scored with a lob from 40 yards and Brea Quinlivan smashed a shot towards the top corner only to be denied by a terrific Taylor save.
Melrose missed a late penalty when Maya Davis hit the angle of crossbar and post.
The Greens, who will now enjoy a week off, have come a long way from the side which started the season with back-to-back defeats including a 7-2 humbling at the hands of Hotspurs.
"I'm happy with how we've played in the last three months," co-coach Cade Webb said.
"When Tracey (Dalitz) and I took it on, it was a bit of a tough ask but the group's been really good and we've played some really good patches of football over the last three or four weeks, especially against Spurs.
"But we really dropped the bundle last week against Wang.
"Full credit to Wangaratta, they were fantastic, they came out harder, a lot more want and desire for the ball so tonight was about making a statement that we're still there.
"We've still got a couple of players that are injured and a couple were away tonight so the girls are happy with the week off.
"It'll be interesting to see who we play in the semi-final but we're guessing it's going to be Wang."
After winning the double in 2022, it's been a very different story for United this year.
They've been playing catch-up since day one but while they always had too much ground to make up on Hotspurs in the title race, they now look much more like the formidable unit which went all the way last season.
"Finishing second is huge, considering where we've come from," Webb said.
"We lost the first two so to build the trust and the relationship with the girls and to get them to understand the brand of football Tracey and I want to play, it was a little bit different to the previous coach, but to be fair they've grasped it pretty well.
"We've got a good array of old heads, young heads and people who are willing to learn so it's really positive for a coach to be able to go into that environment.
"I definitely think we can go all the way.
"We pushed Spurs in the FA Cup final; if we take our chances in the first half, we win that one.
"We missed a penalty the other week against them and it finished 2-2 where it could have finished 3-1 so I'd like to think our best is good enough.
"But come finals, anyone can beat anybody on their day.
"It's a matter of who turns up and if you've got 11 players that are up and about and ready to go, you're a good chance but if you've got three or four passengers, the opposition can really hurt you."
Sunday August 27, 11am
Melrose v Cobram (Jelbart Park West)
Wangaratta v Wodonga Diamonds (Kelly Park)
