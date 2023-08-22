A much-loved North East jazz and blues festival has been axed after 30 years, with this November's event billed as its "last hurrah".
The board of Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues Inc cited "continuing financial constraints" and an "uncertain outlook for music festivals across Australia as reasons for the shock decision.
Slashed resourcing and shrinking volunteer base were factors in the decision to wind up operations, the volunteer board said.
"While the 2022 festival returned a positive balance sheet, this decision is seen as prudent and fiscally responsible on the basis of continuing financial constraints, and a shifting and uncertain outlook for music festivals generally across Australia," the board said.
"Diminished resourcing for the board, and its volunteer base also contributed to a decision to go out on high note."
The board said this year's Last Hurrah in Wangaratta, from November 3-5, will be the "final celebration for blues and jazz lovers in the region and the people of Wangaratta".
"Our 2023 event, while reduced in capacity and scope, will be a celebration of over three decades of showcasing jazz and blues to local, state and interstate audiences, as well as supporting emerging new artists with our programming and our coveted National Jazz Awards," the board said.
"In a nod to the much-loved elements the festival has produced over some three decades, we will host a gala dinner on Friday, November 3 with a featured band and guests."
On November 4, the festival will host an awards presentation for local emerging artists with prize money of $13,000.
"For the jazz aficionado there will be a Saturday evening session at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre, featuring a double act, with a headline act arranged by festival stalwart Scott Solimo in consultation with recent former artistic directors Eugene Ball and Zoe Hauptmann," the board said.
"We will also host a jazz mass on Sunday, November 5 across the road at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, where thanks can be given for the contribution this historically great festival has played in our community.
"Other great partnerships to be acknowledged during the weekend will include some of the local venues that will host their own jazz or blues events, as well as favourites like the Oxley Bush Market on the Saturday and other art events including the Centre Quilters at the Uniting Church Rowan Street, and King Valley Art Show at the King Valley Brewery.
"These events will highlight terrific local talents and draw more visitors to the region for the Cup Day weekend period."
Festival chair Dave Fuller said: "It's this exploration of all the terrific elements that make up our region and its art and culture offering in conjunction with food and wine that excites me after thirteen years being involved with the festival.
"I started as a volunteer, and across the many years have seen memorable collaborations between the jazz community, the local community, great businesses, and many helping hands at the board and volunteer level.
"Equally amazing is the ongoing loyalty of some of our patrons who continually book year on year to attend - we thank them and deeply appreciate their support."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.