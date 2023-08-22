WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Fleeing footballer Jarrah Maksymow wanted, again

A well known Border football who once fled police midway through a football game is again on the run.
Albury officers are seeking help to locate Jarrah Maksymow.
The 31-year-old has a warrant out for his arrest in NSW, with police noting he has links to Albury and Wodonga.
It's unclear what charges he faces, but Maksymow was in court in December last year, accused of a serious assault on a policeman.
Maksymow, who lived at a Benyon Street home at the time, was remanded in custody during that court appearance.
He has a string of driving, domestic violence, and assault charges on his criminal record.
He made headlines when he fled the Walbundrie sportsground midway through a Hume League semi-final in 2018 while playing for Henty.
Albury officers are also seeking help to find 29-year-old Sarah Walters, who was bailed in Wangaratta court last week.
She faces a string of matters in the Yarrawonga region, and is wanted in NSW over car thefts and other matters allegedly committed on the other side of the Border.
Police are also seeking help to locate Kristopher Crowther, 29.
He is known to frequent the Border region.
Police are continuing to seek help to find Kayne Phillips.
The 33-year-old also has links to the Border region.
Police have made multiple appeals to locate him in recent weeks and months.
Anthony Cooper, 53, is also wanted.
He has links to Moulamein and Ballarat.
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
