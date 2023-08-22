Driver hits 185km/h in unroadworthy vehicle in the Upper Murray

A driver has been ordered to surrender his vehicle after being caught travelling at 185km/h in the Upper Murray.
Police clocked the man's Tesla on the Murray River Road at Towong about 2pm on Tuesday.
The road has a 100km/h speed limit.
Officers had been conducting mobile speed detection duties when they caught the Oakleigh man, who had been heading to the ski fields.
The electric vehicle had two unroadworthy tyres.
"Rather than enjoying a trip to the snow, the 32-year-old spent his birthday being interviewed for speed and vehicle defect-related offences and is expected to be charged on summons," a police spokesman said.
The man will face court at a later date.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.