The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driver hits 185km/h in unroadworthy vehicle in the Upper Murray

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 23 2023 - 9:21am, first published 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police were conducting speed checks when they caught the man. File photo
Police were conducting speed checks when they caught the man. File photo

A driver has been ordered to surrender his vehicle after being caught travelling at 185km/h in the Upper Murray.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.