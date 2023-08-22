The Border Mail
Wodonga police investigating Ford utility fire outside home

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 23 2023 - 9:52am, first published 9:49am
Remnants of the vehicle fire on Wednesday morning. Picture by Mark Jesser
Police are investigating a fire that gutted a car on a Wodonga street.

