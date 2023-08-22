Wodonga police investigating Ford utility fire outside home

Police are investigating a fire that gutted a car on a Wodonga street.
Firefighters were called to McGaffin Court about 2.30am on Wednesday after a blue Ford Falcon utility was engulfed in flames outside a home.
The vehicle, which wasn't reported as stolen, has been towed from the scene.
Wodonga Detective Sergeant Mick Drew said the matter was under investigation.
"Emergency crews attended and found the vehicle fully engulfed," he said.
"The fire is being treated as suspicious and investigators would ask for anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
"We'd also ask anyone in the area with dashcam footage that could assist with enquiries to come forward.
"We're still making enquiries in relation to the ownership of the vehicle.
"It's not listed as a stolen vehicle."
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
