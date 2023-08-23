Wodonga defender Jack O'Sulivan is hoping to overcome a staph infection to face Yarrawonga in Saturday's final round.
O'Sullivan recently had a cyst removed.
"It was pretty bad, but I just had to go to Melbourne a couple of times and get it treated, I just got antibiotics for it and hopefully be back for this week," he suggested.
O'Sullivan joined the club from Hampden League outfit Koroit over the off-season and has made a strong impact.
He's played 11 games and featured in the best seven times, but hasn't played since the Myrtleford game on July 22, missing the win over Wangaratta Rovers and last week's loss to Albury.
Wodonga suffered a host of injuries against Albury, including three hamstring issues to Matt Soroczynski, Rhys Venturoni and Jack Yelland.
Star on-baller Angus Baker also struggled with a calf complaint.
Defenders Tom Johnson and Michael Driscoll also missed the Albury game.
The Bulldogs will contest the elimination final against Wangaratta Rovers on Sunday, September 3, and both will face an intriguing time at selection on Thursday night, August 24.
Rovers too have injury concerns, so the clubs will have to weigh up the risk-reward aspect.
Johnson suffered a leg injury against Rovers on August 12 and missed the Albury match, but given he's played the bulk of the season, the Bulldogs will be tempted to rest him in a dead rubber to have him in top shape for the final.
However, Driscoll hasn't played since June 17 with an ankle issue, so ideally he would play the Pigeons to find some form for the final.
