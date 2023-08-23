The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Raider Zoe Prentice enjoying challenges of first Ovens and Murray A-grade season

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated August 23 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Raiders youngster Zoe Prentice is enjoying the challenge in her debut A-grade Ovens and Murray League season. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wodonga Raiders youngster Zoe Prentice is enjoying the challenge in her debut A-grade Ovens and Murray League season. Picture by Mark Jesser

Zoe Prentice still sometimes has to pinch herself when she steps out on court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.