Zoe Prentice still sometimes has to pinch herself when she steps out on court.
The 2022 Ovens and Murray League under-17 best and fairest winner is enjoying her debut A-grade season with Wodonga Raiders and admits she's now lining-up against players she's grown up idolising.
"I still get nervous stepping up, there's so many big names in all of the teams," Prentice said.
"I've been watching them for years and now I'm playing on people like Liv Sinclair (La Spina) and Maddi Lloyd.
"Every game I feel more comfortable with the girls, I just feel so supported by everyone in the team."
Prentice, who recently turned 18, is now making a name for herself in the competition as a wing-defence, which she admits has been an adjustment.
"I was a goal defence prior, so being named as a wing-defence has been very new and crazy," she said.
"This has probably been the biggest adjustment I've ever had to make.
"Just changing positions and playing against new girls has been a challenge.
"It's definitely more intense than the under-17s. It's more demanding and I've had to change and adapt."
ALSO IN SPORT:
The Xavier High School Year 12 student is currently juggling her study and sport commitments, but believes it's a worthwhile balancing act.
"I've just finished trial exams, so it's definitely a very demanding year for me," she said.
"I've been well supported and if I have school priorities, then the club is really understanding."
Prentice has been a Raider since she was 13 and has previously played in the under-16 and under-17 competitions.
She's no stranger to the pressure of finals time in the Ovens and Murray, having played in the under-17s decider last season against reigning premiers Wodonga Bulldogs.
The club's A-grade side currently sits in fourth spot on the ladder and has a looming final round clash against fifth placed Myrtleford.
"Raiders' (A-grade) haven't been in the finals for a long time, so it's pretty crazy to be a part of it," she said.
Round 18 will also see the Bulldogs host the Pigeons, Rover meet Hoppers and Panthers battle Tigers.
