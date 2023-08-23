UPDATE: Missing Wodonga girl found safe and well

UPDATE: A missing girl has been found following an appeal for information.
The 12-year-old girl was located safe and well on Wednesday morning.
Police thanked members of the public for their assistance.
EARLIER: Police are seeking help to find a missing Wodonga girl.
The 12-year-old was last seen at a Wodonga property at 9am on Tuesday.
Wodonga officers on Wednesday released an image of the 12-year-old in a bid to find her.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call (02) 6049 2600.
