The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga police seek help to find missing girl Miah, aged 12

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 23 2023 - 10:52am, first published 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are seeking help to locate Miah, who was last seen in Wodonga at 9am on Tuesday. Picture supplied
Police are seeking help to locate Miah, who was last seen in Wodonga at 9am on Tuesday. Picture supplied

Police are seeking help to find a missing Wodonga girl.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.