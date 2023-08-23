The Border Mailsport
Barnawartha forward Jarrod Williams to front tribunal on Wednesday night to contest abusive language charge

By Brent Godde
Updated August 23 2023 - 11:03am, first published 10:43am
Barnawartha forward Jarrod Williams will front the tribunal tonight on an abusive language charge.
Barnawartha forward Jarrod Williams will front the Tallangatta and district league tribunal tonight in a bid to play in the elimination final against Chiltern on Sunday.

