Barnawartha forward Jarrod Williams will front the Tallangatta and district league tribunal tonight in a bid to play in the elimination final against Chiltern on Sunday.
Williams was charged with abusive language during the second quarter of last weekend's clash against Thurgoona.
He was reported by the field umpire and received a yellow card.
Williams, who recently played his 150th senior match for the Tigers, was offered a one week set penalty for an early guilty plea.
However, the Tigers have chosen to contest the charge with their season on the line in the cut-throat final.
The majority of players who have chosen to contest charges at the tribunal this season have failed and received a heftier sentence after the introduction this year of the new grading system similar to what exists at AFL level.
The tribunal hearing will be held at the AFL NEB hub in McKoy Street, Wodonga.
Ron Montgomery is tribunal chairman.
