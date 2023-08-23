A LIBERAL Party stalwart predicts the organisation would lose the seat of Farrer if incumbent member Sussan Ley was ousted by a challenger from Deniliquin.
Shirlee Burge was commenting on the reported bid by Jean Haynes to seek endorsement to stand as the Liberal candidate for Farrer at the next federal election.
"If she did knock Sussan off at preselection we would lose the blue-ribbon seat to an independent or Labor," Mrs Burge said.
Her forecast follows a divide in the Deniliquin Liberal branch with Ms Haynes and a previous would-be Farrer challenger Christian Ellis in conflict with Mrs Burge.
This month the Liberal Farrer Federal Electorate Council voted unanimously to formally seek the expulsion of Ms Haynes and Mr Ellis from the NSW party.
Meanwhile, Ms Haynes has complained to the Liberal state executive about the behaviour of Mrs Burge, arguing she breached party rules by making public comments via newspapers, radio and social media that were not authorised by the state director.
It is also alleged Mrs Burge actively assisted Independent Murray MP Helen Dalton against Nationals candidate Peta Betts in the lead-up to the NSW election in March and that this contravenes a Coalition arrangement.
Both Mrs Burge and Ms Betts are on Edward River Council, with the latter mayor.
In a letter sent to Liberal Party state director Chris Stone, Ms Betts claims she has "been been the target of bullying and harassment from Mrs Shirlee Burge, who I believe is a member of the liberal (sic) party".
"I believe Mrs Burge has gone too far on numerous occasions in her slanderous comments about me and am particuarly (sic) upset that the collateral damage of this constant barrage is severely impacting not just my own personal health but the health and well being of my family and also staff of Edward River Council," Ms Betts wrote four days before the election.
When The Border Mail asked Ms Betts about the letter this week she replied "no comment" to multiple questions.
Mrs Burge is due to face the executive on the evening of Friday August 25 to answer the claims as part of disciplinary proceedings that could see her party membership suspended.
Of Ms Betts' letter, Mrs Burge said "this is politics, you're not a baby".
She added she expected to be suspended by the party.
Meanwhile, a date for the next Liberal state council meeting, at which the expulsion process for Mr Ellis and Ms Haynes would be considered, is yet to be set.
Mr Ellis faced Deniliquin Court on August 16 on a change of not safely keeping a firearm.
He was found guilty but not convicted and placed on a conditional release order for 12 months through until August 15, 2024.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.