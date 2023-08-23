The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues axed 'through lack of support'

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated August 23 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The music festival that "put Wangaratta on the map" was axed due to greed and lack of government support and sponsorship, the city's mayor says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.