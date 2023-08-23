The music festival that "put Wangaratta on the map" was axed due to greed and lack of government support and sponsorship, the city's mayor says.
Mayor Dean Rees said the announcement that November's Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues would be the last shocked and saddened him.
Cr Rees said a lack of financial support from state and federal governments, hotels and motels that refused to book rooms for a single night for performers, and a volunteer board that was inexperienced were factors in the festival's demise.
He said the festival had lost support of some councillors because they were tired of propping up the extra costs every year.
"The board said the support is going down further and further," Cr Rees said. "So they said they couldn't get the volunteers, they couldn't get funding from the state and federal government, only certain amounts, and they just said we just can't afford to do it.
"Half the problem is that these artists, even the smaller ones, want all their accommodation paid, all their fees and charges to perform is a factor.
"I understand that, but they sometimes come up for one night to perform at the festival yet the hotels say, well, we're only going to book them a room for three nights - because it's a long weekend, we want to make sure we're booked for three nights.
"It really needs an injection of a lot of cash or a lot of big sponsors. And it's a bloody shame because Wangaratta was put on the map from the jazz festival."
Cr Rees said the council could not keep footing a bill for the festival's losses.
"The problem is we've had a couple of years where the festival had run at a $100,000 loss or an $80,000 loss and Wangaratta Council had to foot the bill even though we weren't responsible for it," he said.
"The board directors didn't do the work properly and it ended up costing the Wangaratta Council and all the ratepayers and other $80,000 more.
"If you don't get the right people to run it and market it and get the sponsorship, all of a sudden it's left to the Wangaratta Council and the ratepayers and, from some consultation, they say we don't want to prop things up.
"Having said that, I must commend the current board and their members for doing the best they can over the past two or three years as support and money declined."
Mr Rees said he would be having a chat with Premier Dan Andrews' mother, Jan, who lives at Wangaratta, to try draw attention to the plight of the festival and try to spark a glimmer of hope.
"I'll be now putting in a phone call to his mum and see what she thinks because she could just have a little word in the ear," Cr Rees said.
"And if we could get some state government funding, especially since we're missing the Commonwealth Games, and maybe get it up and going with a better committee over the next two years with a bit of better funding, it might create a thing to say, hey, let's try and reinvigorate it."
A Victorian government spokesperson said Creative Victoria, which was listed as a major sponsor for last year's event, did not receive a funding application for next year.
"We have been a longstanding supporter of Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues including providing support for this year's festival," the spokesperson said.
"The festival has not applied to Creative Victoria for support beyond the current festival."
"Victoria is renowned for its music scene and we're proud to back music events, venues and artists across the state.
"Creative Victoria's current funding agreement with Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues runs from January 2022-December 2023, providing total funding of $112,500. The festival has not applied to Creative Victoria for funding beyond 2023."
