Driver somehow escapes injury after ute ripped apart in Barnawartha crash

A driver has somehow managed to avoid injury in a crash that ripped apart a utility in Barnawartha.
Emergency services were called to the incident on the Murray Valley Highway on Tuesday afternoon.
The driver of a white Toyota HiLux lost control of the vehicle in wet weather.
The car spun out of control, crossed onto the wrong side of the road, and hit a tree about 5pm.
The rear tray of the eastbound vehicle was ripped off and the utility sustained significant front end damage.
The man was assessed by paramedics before being taken to hospital for treatment.
The man did not sustain any injuries in the incident and no charges have been laid.
"While no offences were identified from this collision, it's a timely reminder for road users to drive to the conditions and avoid distractions," a police spokesperson said.
