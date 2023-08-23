AUGUST
25
Catholic College Wodonga presents Bring It On - The Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 12pm and 7pm
Snow Road Troopers, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
26
Catholic College Wodonga presents Bring It On - The Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
Rebel Rose Rock Band live at The Birallee, 8pm
Taktile Trio, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
29
31
Hans - Disko Spektakular Tour 2023, The Cube Wodonga, 7pm
SEPTEMBER
2
Mendelssohn & More, The Cube Wodonga, 7pm
Lucey, Corowa Club, 7.30pm to 11.30pm
Daniel Connell, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
6
Reckoning - The Sounds of Woven Souls, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
7
Peter Williams Medium Live, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
8
John Waters: The John Lennon Songbook, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
15
Cube Session, The Cube Wodonga, 6pm
21
Boy & Bear, Beer Deluxe Albury, 8pm
