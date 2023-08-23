Wangaratta coach Ben Reid says the club will hit finals with more versatility after injuries forced recent changes.
The Pies have the final round bye and will play their next game in the second semi-final on Saturday, September 9.
Wangaratta warmed up for finals with a 117-point caning of Myrtleford last Saturday.
It's the second largest win of the season, after the Pies' 127-point pasting of Wodonga Raiders a fortnight earlier.
The Pies also have the third largest (112 against Myrtleford, round eight), while Yarrawonga has the only other three-figure wins.
The Pigeons toppled North Albury by 100 points in round two and Myrtleford by 101 points in round 15.
"We've been able to find a few guys play different positions, I think we're playing some better footy, to be honest," Reid suggested of the injury-enforced changes.
"Guys have come in and played a role, which hopefully you find when you get some injuries.
"Young Ryan Battin down back has been really good, we used Cam Barrett in the midfield, he was really good.
"Guys like Ryan, Braeden Marjanovic, another young kid come through, he did some good things on-ball, you can harp on the negatives (injuries) as much as you want, but it doesn't help you going forward."
Another on-baller in Hunter Gottschling has qualified to play finals.
Gottschling spent the year on Geelong's VFL list, but was delisted last week, meaning he only had to play three games for the Pies to qualify for finals.
He played his sixth against Myrtleford.
"He's a bloody good player and shows how much we've missed him when he hasn't been playing here," Reid added.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.