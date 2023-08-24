LOOK UP
Lights, camera, action! The Border Mail International Film Festival (BMIFF) returns for the 20th year. It offers an expansive program of international cinema, gripping documentaries and charming comedies. It opened on Wednesday with an advanced screening of Australian documentary EGO: The Michael Gudinski Story. Join the adventurous cinematic experience with more than 43 films from 21 countries across 12 days. The festival runs until September 3. For screenings and bookings visit: regentcinemas.com.au
SHOW UP
Catholic College Wodonga presents Bring It On - The Musical. With punchy music, a sassy script and vibrant dance routines, Bring It On: The Musical uses the world of competitive cheerleading as a metaphor for every teenager's journey of self-discovery and prioritising what truly makes them happy. This lively show has something for everybody, and you're guaranteed to leave smiling! The show runs for 120 minutes.
TURN UP
A dynamic production of a favourite childhood story is coming to Wodonga this weekend. Wonderland runs at The Cube Wodonga, twice on Saturday. MT Dance Creative, Laura Behrends Coaching and Centre Stage Event Company have teamed up to present this new production featuring ingenious stagecraft that will thrill children and adults alike. More than 60 Border dance students, ranging in age from eight to 18, will perform throughout the show. Meet the rabbit, the eccentric Hatter and the boisterous Queen as a cast of dancers and actors brings more than 20 curious characters to life!
CAMP UP
2023 Border Caravan and Camping Leisurefest, Wodonga Racecourse, Saturday, August 26, 9.30am to 5pm and Sunday, August 27, 9.30am to 4pm
This year's event is the biggest yet. The Border Caravan and Camping Leisurefest is a must-attend outing for all caravan enthusiasts, featuring more than 80 exhibitors showcasing the latest caravans, camper trailers, motorhomes and camping accessories. Find show-only specials from leading caravan brands, as well as bargains on the latest 4x4 gear and the biggest accessories brands.
BUILD UP
Albury Brick Show, SS&A Albury, Saturday, August 26, 10am to 4pm and Sunday, August 27, 10am to 2pm
Playwell Events is back in Albury for its annual Brick Show. This year visitors can expect to see lots of different models built using LEGO, as well as a couple of the more popular models from last year's show. They will have the ever-popular play tables, where the kids can get creative as well as several other interactive displays for the young as well as the young at heart.
WRITE UP
Learn about "the Why, the Who and the How" of writing a non-boring story. Wodonga Family History Society, along with Yackandandah retired teacher Jenni Lannen, will host a two-day introductory writing workshop. Jenni has been teaching English and History along the Murray for 35 years, interspersed with stints in Britain and the US. Cost: $55 for two days includes lunch, morning and afternoon teas. To book, email info@wodongafamilyhistory.org.au or phone 0493 612 797.
SHOP UP
Op Shop Pop Up for Country Hope, Country Hope Albury, 736 Young Street, Albury, Saturday, August 26, 10am to 3pm
Shop smart and sustainably at this Op Shop Pop Up. It's a fundraiser for Country Hope's On Key 4 Kids campaign. Support Team Grahame and Maleah. Cash and card available. Country Hope supports Border children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
LISTEN UP
Rebel Rose Live at the Birallee Tavern, Saturday, August 26, 8.30pm
Get set for an epic night of dinner, drinks and live tunes. Rebel Rose is set to impress with full production and a light show. Get your dancing shoes ready. Free entry.
TWIRL UP
Cinderella - The Victorian State Ballet, Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre, Saturday, August 26, 7.30pm
The Victorian State Ballet's Cinderella features a superb cast of leading classical ballet artists. The choreography is rich with virtue, sensibility, grace, intrigue and outstanding skill, matching the hauntingly beautiful traditional musical score by Sergei Prokofiev. Portraying life in a step family and moving from rags to riches, Cinderella reminds us of the power of kindness and forgiveness over hate and revenge. A beautiful story of the ultimate choice of allowing our enemies to bring out the best in us is a strong clear theme, beautifully portrayed throughout the ballet.
STOCK UP
Albury Wodonga Farmers Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, August 26, 8am to noon
Restock your pantry and gather seasonal produce at the farmers market. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, smallgoods and smoked meats.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.