The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment
What's on

Ten things to do on the Border this weekend, August 26-27, 2023

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
August 25 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EGO - The Michael Gudinski Story is showing advanced screenings as part of The Border Mail International Film Festival, which runs until September 3.
EGO - The Michael Gudinski Story is showing advanced screenings as part of The Border Mail International Film Festival, which runs until September 3.

LOOK UP

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.