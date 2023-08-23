A Border school is embracing the theme of its 2023 musical - bring it on!
Catholic College Wodonga has been "pushing beyond its normal boundaries" in preparing for Bring It On - The Musical, which opens on Friday, August 25.
Loosely based on the 2000 movie of the same name, the show is set in a high school and highlights the world of competitive cheerleading, its rivalries and relationships.
Director Valerie Ratcliff, a Catholic College teacher, described it as "basically a journey of self discovery".
"The main character (Campbell) thinks she's got everything she wants, but undergoes a drastic life change and finds that she's better off for it," she said.
The cast includes about 42 students from years 7 to 12, with other students working in the crew and also assisting with animation, video editing, sound engineering and lighting.
"After COVID, the arts had really suffered from lockdown and isolation, so we were hoping to breathe some fresh air into the arts program and hopefully recruit a very wide selection of students from the school to be involved," Ms Ratcliff said.
Bring It On features songs from Tony Award winners Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights) and Tom Kitt (Next to Normal).
"It's a big show, we have big songs and big dance numbers," Ms Ratcliff said.
"It's been extremely exciting, we have so many talented kids in our school and it's really great that they get the opportunity to showcase their talents to the community."
After Catholic College's 2021 musical had to be videoed and streamed for families owing to COVID limitations, this year's show will be staged at Albury Entertainment Centre for the first time.
Ms Ratcliff said previous productions were held in the school's arts centre, but some taller cheer stunts, overseen by choreographer Chantelle Hutchins, required a higher ceiling clearance.
"We're pushing beyond our normal boundaries," she said.
Four of the student performers, Bella Tomasi (Campbell), Henry Rotherham (Steven), Ariel Ratcliff (Bridget, also vocal director) and Bernie Hobbs (Randall) say they have enjoyed the experience and look forward to opening night.
"It's been a great little community we've got here, everyone's really engaged," Henry said.
"It's been a really good break from year 12 studies," Ariel added.
Bernie admitted he had been "roped into" his first musical initially, however "it's been fun, very intensive, but really rewarding".
And what about those taller cheer stunts?
"Well, you'll have to come and watch," Bella said with a laugh.
Bring It On will be performed on Friday, August 25, 12pm and 7pm, and Saturday, August 26, 7pm, at Albury Entertainment Centre.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.