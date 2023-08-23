Police continued to examine Hume Highway crash that left teen trapped in Albury

Police continue to investigate a crash that left a man with leg injuries on the Hume Highway at the weekend.
A Nissan Navara utility slid off the side of the Hume Highway early Sunday morning.
The southbound utility crashed into a fence and metal poles, which penetrated the vehicle.
The 19-year-old driver suffered a leg injury in the collision, which was reported about 2.45am.
Police, firefighters and paramedics attended.
Volunteers from the Albury and Border Rescue Squad were also called to the scene to help free the man from the wreckage.
A police spokeswoman said the incident continued to be examined by officers.
"A Nissan Navara was reportedly travelling south, when it lost control and struck a fence, which penetrated the driver's side door," the spokeswoman said.
"The driver, a 19-year-old man, was treated by paramedics after suffering a leg injury.
"He was taken to Albury Base Hospital where he also underwent mandatory testing.
"Inquiries continue."
It's unclear if alcohol was involved in the incident, but beer packaging appears to still be visible at the scene.
Any witnesses can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
