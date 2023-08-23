Bella Fielder believes she's struck the perfect balance between being a footballer and basketballer.
The Lavington Panther and Albury-Wodonga Bandit is putting her time and energy into both sports and is reaping the rewards.
The 19-year-old recently helped the Panthers to back-to-back premierships in the AFL NEB Female Football League's open competition.
"It was so nice, I loved every minute of it," she said.
"The team had been working pretty hard leading up to it, so it was a great reward."
But it will be hard to beat her 2022 season, not only claiming a flag with the Panthers, but also helping the Bandits to their first women's championship in the NBL1 competition.
"It was a great experience and something I'll never forget," she said.
Fielder made her debut for the Bandits in 2021 as a 16-year-old and has relished being guided by some of the stars of the game.
"That's probably my favourite part, just being able to play with really experienced and mature players," she said.
"All of the imports, and of course, Lauren Jackson, they're great people as well as players."
Fielder joined the FFL in its inaugural season in 2016.
"I've been playing on and off with basketball when I can since then," she said.
"I really enjoy the balance, so I try and even it out as much as I can."
While she's enjoyed great success, Fielder has also learnt this season some of the risks you face as a dual athlete in terms of injuries.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"I was playing basketball a lot and I hadn't played footy for a while," she said.
"Because of the different surfaces, fields and courts, I went back and played footy after a basketball game the night before and tore my hamstring.
"That wasn't too nice.
"I never enjoy sitting on the sidelines, but otherwise I've been pretty lucky."
She hopes to continue her career in both sports.
"While I can, I definitely will," she said.
"The opportunities have really opened up and I'm happy with where I am at at the moment."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.