The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Bella Fielder on life as a Lavington footballer and Bandits' basketballer

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated August 23 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 1:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bella Fielder recently helped Lavington to back-to-back flags on the footy field while also playing for the Bandits this season. Picture by James Wiltshire
Bella Fielder recently helped Lavington to back-to-back flags on the footy field while also playing for the Bandits this season. Picture by James Wiltshire

Bella Fielder believes she's struck the perfect balance between being a footballer and basketballer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.