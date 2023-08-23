Kade Butters has re-signed as non-playing coach of Barnawartha for next year.
They face neighbouring rival Chiltern.
Butters revealed he was happy to step aside at season's end if the club could find a suitable replacement.
However, Butters signed a one-year extension late last week.
"I was happy to do what the club thought was in its best interests," Butters said.
"It's no secret that the club did have a look to see who may be available next year.
"When they couldn't find anyone suitable, I was more than happy to coach again.
"I do still enjoy the challenge of coaching.
"It can be a real challenge time-wise and your weekends are basically gone with football commitments.
"But it's one of those jobs that you only get out what you put in and if you don't dedicate yourself, you won't get the results you want."
The Tigers have played finals every season since 2018 including the losing grand final in 2019 against Thurgoona.
Butters felt he had a 'great' list with some emerging talent coming through the ranks.
"I think we have a great list with some great young players coming through," he said.
"Obviously my first job is making sure everybody is keen to stick around the club again for next year.
"As a coach, I've been thrown a few curve balls over the past two years.
"Injures last year hurt us.
"This year I thought we were stiff not to beat both Beechworth and Yackandahah in the second round.
"So we have proven we are strong enough to match those sides who are genuine flag contenders.
"I think the club is in a strong position at the moment with the players we have got.
"I'm proud to be playing finals again this season."
Barnawartha had to sweat on securing a spot in finals after losing to Thurgoona last weekend.
"We needed to win to guarantee a finals berth but to Thurgoona's credit they were fantastic," he said.
"Thurgoona is probably a bit under-rated and still has some fantastic players.
"They swung a bit of a selection surprise when their coach Dan Cleary pulled the boots on in his last match in charge.
"That seemed to give them a bit of an emotional boost and they played well.
"We were sitting in the rooms after the match which were pretty silent, waiting to hear the result from the Yackandandah and Mitta match.
"Mitta thankfully lost, so we snuck into playing finals by percentage."
Barnawartha will be underdogs against Chiltern on Sunday after not having beaten a side in the top-five all season.
The pair only clashed once during the home and away season where the reigning premier prevailed by 13-points on their home deck.
Butters said his side would be buoyed by the knowledge that they boast a good recent record against the Swans in recent seasons.
"Externally most clubs think we are just making up the numbers in that fifth spot," Butters said.
"But internally there is belief that if we can produce our best football, we are capable of beating any side.
"We are not satisfied with just making finals, we are heading to Sandy Creek on Sunday to win.
"Chiltern beat us in our only encounter this season but last year it was one apiece.
"Sandy Creek will be a different ball game with the bigger crowd and pressure of finals football."
Butters said he expected the Tigers to be at full-strength with Connor Wiffen missing last weekend.
