The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

MP Sussan Ley and pharmacists unite over 60-day dispensing rule

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
August 23 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Redundancies, reduced hours and increased charges for existing services are some of the ramifications of a 60-day dispensing rule which Border pharmacists say will "devastate" the industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.