Redundancies, reduced hours and increased charges for existing services are some of the ramifications of a 60-day dispensing rule which Border pharmacists say will "devastate" the industry.
The changes allow script holders to receive two months' supply from one script, effectively halving the cost of medicines.
Federal health minister Mark Butler said in April general patients could save up to $180 a year and concession card holders would save up to $48.80 a year per medication.
Although it all sounds good on the surface, pharmacists around Australia say the changes will impact their bottom line, forcing them to reduce staff and operating hours and charge for services that were hitherto free.
Amanda Ward, owner of Priceline Pharmacy Albury and Gardens Compounding Pharmacy Albury, said she's already made three redundancies and has cut four staff's hours in preparation for the changes.
"It's something you never want to do as a business owner, but it's what we're faced with to stay open," she said.
"Everyone is feeling the pinch at the moment and we are completely for people saving money but there are better ways to do it without impacting local small businesses."
She has already closed the Gardens Compounding Pharmacy on weekends and is debating whether to reduce operating hours at Priceline.
"I employ 40 local mums, and to say to them sorry I have to cut your hours or I don't have a job for you, knowing the impact that makes to those families and small children, is heartbreaking," Ms Ward said.
The Commbank Pharmacy Insights Report 2023, released last week, revealed 79 per cent of pharmacies are reviewing charging for services, 62 per cent are looking to reduce the number of pharmacy assistants, 48 per cent are considering reducing the hours they are open, and 66 per cent expect the value of their pharmacy to decline over the next three years.
Furthermore, an independent report from economist Henry Ergas AO with Tulipwood Advisory and the Relational Insights Data Lab at Griffith University, found that more than 20,000 community pharmacy jobs would be lost over the next four years.
Owner of Terry White Chemist Lavington, Jeff Nelson, said although prices for services will vary, consumers can expect to pay upwards of $5 for delivery fees and services like blood-pressure readings as the changes come into effect.
"When we are talking to customers we are going to have to say the Butler did it," he said.
"Mark Butler has just stabbed us in the back and shown us complete disrespect, and we have to try and stop it."
He said the government has broken the Community Pharmacy Agreement, signed by the Bob Hawke and Paul Keating government in 1989, which is negotiated every five years and aims to reduce the cost of medicine for consumers.
"This is the first government to dishonour and break the agreement and have admitted we need a new one," Mr Nelson said.
"However, they won't commit to a commencement date so we have asked them to pause the implementation of this policy until we can negotiate so that no pharmacy will be worse off.
"They will not listen or consult which is impossible to understand and totally unacceptable."
Mr Nelson said as a result of the agreement Australia already has some of the cheapest medications in the world, "so making more cuts is simply not possible".
"All we are asking the government is to take a breath, pause, consult with us and we will work this out together because we all have the same goals, which is good healthcare for patients," he said.
Deputy opposition leader Sussan Ley said she supported the pharmacists and disagreed with the way the government has handled the decision.
"The opposition is not against 60-day dispensing and neither are the pharmacists - the issue is how you do it and who pays," the Farrer MP said.
"They've taken money away from pharmacists in order to pay for a measure that they can't properly explain.
"All we and the pharmacists are asking is to pause, consult, and if 60-day dispensing is important, put it in the next agreement and work it through properly."
She fears many rural and regional pharmacies will close as a result of the changes.
"Pharmacists do these wonderful things, but we can't expect them to do them for nothing," she said.
"And that, effectively, is what much of this measure will ask them to do.
"You can't get medicines from a pharmacy that's closed, and unfortunately, pharmacies may well close."
