ONE of the most decorated Canadian country singers is feeling his Aussie roots this week.
Gord Bamford, who is touring Australian throughout August and September, was born in Traralgon but moved to Canada aged five.
"I feel 100 per cent Australian this week," he said.
"I feel very comfortable here; my dad is Aussie and I have two half brothers and a sister."
Following hot on the heels of the release of his new album Fire It Up, Bamford announced his 12-show Australian tour over three weeks.
Bamford said he still had early memories of his life in Gippsland.
"My parents met when mum was travelling in Australia," Bamford said.
"The marriage broke down and mum took me and my sister back to Canada when I was five years old.
"I was estranged from my dad for many years.
"He eventually gave up the booze and became a minister doing charity work in South East Queensland.
"I am happy to say we reconnected and he has done a few trips to Canada and has come on the road with me there and has stayed at the house getting to know my kids and being their grandfather.
"It has been great for both of us. He is now retired so I look forward to catching up with him again in August."
Bamford said he loved touring in Australia.
"I feel a deep connection to the country and still proudly hold an Australian Passport," he said.
"This next tour is a mixed bag of shows; we will be doing a couple of festivals including the Gympie Muster for the second time and I will also be doing some of my own shows.
"The band and I are also excited to be working with my mates The Wolfe Brothers with who I have previously done a couple of tours with in Australia and they have also joined me for some shows in Canada.
"The pandemic put a stop to my regular trips to Oz but it is so good to put all that behind us and to be able to come back Down Under to play some country music and catch up with my fans there."
Bamford has gained 26 Canadian Country Music Association Awards.
He has had 28 x Top-10 Singles, one Platinum Album, two Gold Albums, one Platinum Single and seven Gold Singles in Canada.
Bamford said Australians took their live music experiences seriously.
"Aussies are even more passionate about live music than Canadians," Bamford said.
"At music festivals the early slots are usually empty but in Australia people go out early and stay for the whole show."
Asked whether he would have been a singer-songwriter had he grown up in Australia, Bamford said music would have still been a part of his life.
"I never set out to be a singer-songwriter," he said.
"I actually played a lot of sport.
"If I'd stayed in Australia I probably would have got into cricket or football.
