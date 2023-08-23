Wangaratta Rovers' midfielder Dylan Stone is uncertain if he will play again this season.
Stone hasn't played since the thrilling win over Lavington on July 8, after spending a month overseas on holidays.
However, a knee injury hasn't allowed him to play since returning.
"I've spoken to a few different people (medical staff) and they're giving me mixed reviews on what they think I should do," he said.
"I'm definitely not writing off the year, I'll do everything I can to get back and play."
Rovers host North Albury in Saturday's final round, before contesting the elimination final against Wodonga on September 3.
"I've had a bad knee for a long time, it's a meniscus tear and there's some calcified tissue, like a foreign body between the joints, which is stirring the knee up," he explained.
"I've been playing with it, this year especially, but I've just been managing it.
"The best case is obviously playing through a bit of pain, but the main problem is I've got to try and get the swelling down.
"The worst case scenario is surgery, shave off the meniscus that is torn."
Stone has a troublesome left knee, undergoing two "clean outs" and a femeral osteotomy.
The 27-year-old has joined the growing number of players in recent years to travel overseas during the season, which works in with the northern hemisphere summer.
"The last six months I've been running through my mind how much footy I'll play in the future," he revealed.
"And from a career point of view, I'm a carpenter so I need to be mobile and be able to move around freely and I don't want to jeopardise that, I have to think about my health.
"It's definitely running through my head, but I love footy too much to not play."
