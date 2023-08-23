BUSHWALKING can cause as much damage to hills as bike riding, a Wodonga councillor says.
Danny Lowe was commenting in the context of the council this week adopting a new priority list of actions for Wodonga's hills.
"You can cause as much damage walking across a hill, if not more, than you can riding across," Cr Lowe said.
"It's just the way erosion works."
Cr Lowe was speaking at Monday night's council meeting where he referred to one of "the bigger user groups" having a "lack of anything in this prioritisation for them".
He later told The Border Mail he was referring to mountain bikers and said he had raised their concerns "millions of times" without success.
Cr Lowe was the only councillor, of the five at the meeting, to vote against the rejigged list.
He said his opposition was based on a lack of trails for the all-abilities community, with Huon Hill the only peak in line for such a pathway.
"I'd like to see more of the all-abilities tracks, rather than just one," Cr Lowe said.
"It doesn't have to be a sealed track but you've got mums in prams that can use it, you've got assisted walkers that can get up there and use it, you've got people in wheelchairs.
"People need to access lots of hills."
As part of adopting the fresh priorities, the council will also have all individual actions reported to the city's finance and budget committee so that expenditure related to the hills strategy is part of discussions for future financial plans.
Councillor Olga Quilty, who initiated that step, said it meant there would not be a "nebulous figure of hundreds of thousands of dollars" circulated.
"My motion has no intention to go into the weeds and approve every weed spraying and every sign posted, however it is important for our finance and budget committee to look at this important hills-related expenditure," Cr Quilty said.
Deputy mayor Libby Hall, who successfully argued for a delay in June to allow councillors to discuss priorities at a workshop, said the new list was quite different to the original version submitted by the Wodonga Hills Action Group.
"In the prior report that came to council to be adopted, every priority was listed as operational," Cr Hall said.
"The report now fully identifies which actions are capital works and which are operational, which will allow council to budget accordingly."
Councillors Kev Poulton and Graeme Simpfendorfer, who voted against the delay in June, were absent from this week's meeting.
