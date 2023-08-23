The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga councillor Danny Lowe on walking and mountain biking

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
August 24 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Walking is just as damaging as bike riding when it comes to erosion, Wodonga councillor Danny Lowe says.
Walking is just as damaging as bike riding when it comes to erosion, Wodonga councillor Danny Lowe says.

BUSHWALKING can cause as much damage to hills as bike riding, a Wodonga councillor says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.