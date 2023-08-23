The government's trial for all weekend train seats on the Albury line to be able to be reserved has been met with scepticism by V/Line critics who insist the only solution to the region's rail woes is to build more carriages to meet demand or increase services.
Benambra MP Bill Tilley said the trial will demonstrate the problems Border travellers face every time they alight a train service to or from Melbourne.
Border Rail Action Group's John Dunstan said problems won't be solved "until the Victorian government buys more carriages".
"The patronage is good at the moment, this will demonstrate to the Victorian government that they need to possibly put on one more services or make sure that each and every service is a six-carriage set rather than a three-carriage set," Mr Tilley said.
"The trial will give V/Line an indication that if the patronage is through the roof on what it is, well, maybe they need to pre-plan and say, alright, unfortunately, this service is booked out and your service will be a bus where you'll have a seat to Melbourne, if that's the time you want to go.
"But this shouldn't be just a trial it should be permanent, and it should be extended to every service and not just weekends.
"What's been lost in some of this is that the staff have been copping the flak for a lack of planning - cheaper fares were always going to see a spike in demand."
Mr Dunstan said the problem of people sitting on the floor often for the whole trip between Albury and Melbourne would continue with the limited number of carriages able to traverse the North East line.
"There's only 18 carriages that can use the gauge on the North East line, so the only way to fix this is to build more carriages," Mr Dunstan said.
"They don't want to spend money on the North East line, it's as simple as that, we're the orphan line, we don't vote the right way, so they always do the absolute minimum.
"And in this case the absolute minimum has turned out to be not enough as as they were told at the time, the 18 carriages they ordered is not enough, it's only three train sets, that's it."
Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll, who announced the trial on Tuesday, August 22, said a recent survey of weekend passengers by V/Line found more than 70 per cent supported a move to reservation-only seating on these Albury line trains.
The trial is due to start from September 2 and run until late November.
The Victorian government has been contacted for comment about construction of more carriages for the North East line.
