Dad pushed son into wall after he took his cash to the Birallee shops

A father who pushed his son into a wall during a dispute over money has been ordered to undertake a parenting program.
The incident in November 2021 led to the man's partner and two kids leaving their family home and the couple's relationship breaking down.
The father appeared in Wodonga court on Wednesday and admitted to unlawful assault and breaching an intervention order.
The man's 12-year-old son had attended the Birallee shopping centre in November 2021 and paid for a $10 card using some of his own money and some cash from the family's nearby home.
When he returned home, his dad aggressively asked what the boy had in his pockets.
The victim ran into his bed and his dad held him down as he tried to pull the boy's hands out of his pockets.
The boy ran to the back door of the Tourmaline Drive property.
His father pushed him in his back as he ran, causing the boy to hit his forehead into a wall.
The boy's mother took him to the Wodonga police station a short time later, where police viewed bruising and swelling to the boy's forehead.
The father was charged and he separated from his partner a short time later.
She took out an intervention order, which the man breached at the Blazing Stump on September 16 last year.
The man swore at the victim for several minutes, including calling her a "fat, useless dumb c---".
He prevented her from leaving in her vehicle.
Lawyer Chirag Patel told the Wodonga court the man had was "effectively trying to discipline" his son during the first incident.
"He ought to have disciplined him in other ways and not used any physical force," Mr Patel said.
He said both parents had been concerned that the boy had been taking money for some time and put the offence down to the father being "overzealous in his disciplining".
Magistrate Lance Martin ordered the 40-year-old man, who has a limited criminal history, complete a parenting program.
"Given that you were the father of the victim, in a position where you should be the protector of the victim and somebody who was in the parental role with him, that amounts to an aggravating circumstance," Mr Martin said.
"On the other hand I also escape it was probably more of a matter of inappropriate skills to deal with the situation rather than to cause any harm with respect to your son.
"But certainly violence cannot be condoned in any way."
Mr Martin imposed a $700 and ordered the man complete the parenting program by March next year.
