Dad pushed son into wall after he took his cash to the Birallee shops

By Wodonga Court
August 24 2023 - 7:00am
A father assaulted his 12-year-old son after he took cash and attended the Birallee shops before buying a card. File photo
A father who pushed his son into a wall during a dispute over money has been ordered to undertake a parenting program.

