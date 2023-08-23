Concerns proposed police changes will move cops out of small towns

There are fears small stations in the North East will be stripped of police under a plan being considered by the force.
Victoria Police command is considering changes that would enable officers at one-member stations, including Chiltern, Yackandandah, Bethanga and Glenrowan, to more easily be rostered to work at larger stations.
Other single officer stations in the North East include Walwa, Dederang, Mitta, Moyhu and Whitfield.
Rules under an enterprise bargaining agreement state the officers can only be moved to larger stations like Wodonga and Wangaratta in critical situations, as long as services aren't impacted in the smaller towns.
The changes under consideration would allow the officers to more easily be deployed away from the smaller stations.
More than 50 police officers were on leave in the region last year, and a spokeswoman on Wednesday said there were more than 800 vacancies statewide.
Sergeant Wayne Gatt of the police union said changes that would reduce policing services in regional communities would not be supported.
"The Police Association Victoria will engage with Victoria Police in good faith in an attempt to understand what it is seeking through changes to the way single-officer stations are resourced," he said.
"We would not support changes that in our view would diminish a policing service to our regional communities.
"Policing is seeing a higher than usual attrition rate and while this is being seen in other workplaces too, our members report that they are leaving for better paying and more flexible employment, that is less stressful and more supported.
"Addressing these issues must be a key focus for Victoria Police, as opposed to attempting to rationalise policing services in regional communities."
Member for Benambra and former Wodonga policeman Bill Tilley has previously spoken in parliament of the shortfall in police numbers.
He told The Border Mail on Wednesday management decisions had "let down" frontline officers.
"Our one-person police stations are critically important to rurally isolated communities," he said.
"The question is why is police command, with 800 members off sick in one way or another, not managing their resources?
"Those rurally isolated communities are put at risk.
"They need to be back filled, or a way found to manage deficiencies in their management."
Mr Tillley said many officers had "simply had enough", and the loss of experienced members meant new officers missed the learning opportunities of senior police.
A police spokeswoman said there weren't any current ongoing staffing issues at one-member stations, and said the force remained focused on meeting community needs into the future.
"Victoria Police does not have any ongoing issues staffing one person stations due to resourcing," the spokeswoman said.
"When a police station counter is closed, police are still available and on patrol 24 hours a day to respond to incidents and deter crime.
"It is pivotal our officers are given the best opportunity to respond to urgent incidents and prevent crime before it can occur.
"We know crime is most effectively deterred and detected via highly visible patrols in the community, rather than from behind a desk at a police station.
"Police station counters are not well attended, particularly during the evening and overnight, with the community's first port of call Triple Zero (000) for emergencies or the Police Assistance Line for non-urgent reports.
"Victoria Police currently has about 800 police vacancies due to attrition, however there are currently hundreds of recruits progressing through the Police Academy."
