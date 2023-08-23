An East Albury woman has admitted to fleecing more than $11,000 from an organisation whose role includes helping special needs children.
Romy Casey carried out the deception as a full-time worker for Risky Kids' Albury club through manipulating the organisation's invoicing procedures.
She also rorted the organisation by selling an expensive piece of children's climbing equipment, known as a rig, to a family.
The victim transferred $850 to Casey for the equipment, valued at $4802.69, but never received the item.
In the end, Risky Kids reimbursed the victim, leaving it out of pocket by $5652.69.
Casey's deception of Risky Kids resulted in $6075.50 being transferred to her bank account.
Prosecutor Sergeant Nicole Peacock told Albury Local Court on Wednesday, August 23, that compensation totalling $11,728.19 was being sought for Risky Kids' losses.
Casey, 30, of Hanel Street, did not appear before magistrate Melissa Humphreys, who described what she did as "objectively serious offences".
Casey provided a written plea of guilty to three charges of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
The court was told, in her letter, that she could not attend because she was attending the funeral "of a close friend".
Police outlined how Casey began working for Risky Kids, in a permanent part-time position, on October 19, 2021.
On January 12, 2022, she moved into the full-time role of manager of the Albury club.
Police said, in an outline of Casey's offending, that Risky Kids was an organisation "that provides resilience and well being programming to young people, families and organisations, such as schools".
That included helping with "the inclusion of special needs children alongside able-bodied children, in a controlled manner".
Casey, as part of her role, was provided access to Risky Kids' "Stripe" invoicing system and its associated bank account.
Police said between November 16, 2021, and May 26, 2022, Casey accessed the Stripe system, using her login details, and made adjustments to the invoice template.
Senior management with Risky Kids became aware of issues with the system, with Casey provided with a list of accounts where there were problems.
As a result of that, Casey carried out a series of either amendments or deletions.
In total, Casey was successful in having $6075.50 in payments fraudulently transferred to her own account, but was unsuccessful with another $6423.23 in payments.
Casey will be sentenced on October 11.
