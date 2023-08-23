The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Details of Lavington crash on freeway outlined 12 months later before magistrate

By Albury Court
August 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Wodonga man who was facing the threat of an arrest warrant over serious driving charges has finally made it back to Australia and before Albury Local Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.