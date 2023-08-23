A Wodonga man who was facing the threat of an arrest warrant over serious driving charges has finally made it back to Australia and before Albury Local Court.
It had been previously suggested that a warrant might be the only way forward in the case of Yves Muhumure Ndayisaba, who had been stuck in a Rwandan refugee camp.
Ndayisaba had travelled to Africa for a family wedding, but visa issues left him unable to return.
But return he did after the Commonwealth Department of Home Affairs was finally after to resolve his case.
Ndayisaba appeared in court on Wednesday, August 23, pleading guilty through defence lawyer Ava Medcraft to charges of a second offence of driving while disqualified and to driving with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
The charges were laid in the wake of Ndayisaba crashing his car on the Hume Freeway through Lavington last October.
The court heard previously, at one of several mentions where his case had to be adjourned, that Ndayisaba attended a family wedding in Rwanda a few weeks after the crash.
But he was the only member of his travelling party who was unable to return due to the lapsing of his visa.
The court was told a few weeks ago that there had been no update on his visa status since correspondence from the department, from late May, was put before it in early June.
His defence had not been able to make contact with Ndayisaba in the refugee camp.
In late July, magistrate Sally McLaughlin decided on one last adjournment to see whether Ndayisaba could in some way provide instructions to his lawyer.
On Wednesday, magistrate Melissa Humphreys ordered the preparation of a full sentence assessment report on Ndayisaba.
Police told the court that Ndayisaba had convictions imposed for low-range drink-driving in January, 2021, and in August, 2018, for driving under the influence.
Ndayisaba was driving a 2008 Holden Rodeo south on the Hume Freeway through Lavington on October 20, 2022, when he lost control.
The ute skidded into a wire rope barrier separating the two lanes, his vehicle then careering over the top and landing in the north-bound lanes.
Police arrived and breath-tested Ndayisaba, who gave a positive reading.
He was arrested and taken to the Albury police station, where he provided a breath analysis reading of 0.117.
An oral fluid test was positive for cannabis.
Ndayisaba told police he had downed three 375ml cans of Jim Beam and cola between 7pm and 9pm, without having anything to eat.
Police checks revealed he was disqualified from driving between January 4, 2021, and August 13, 2023.
Ndayisaba will be sentenced on October 11.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.