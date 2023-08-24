The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: It's time the Reserve Bank gave some relief to mortgage holders

By Letters to the Editor
Updated August 24 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 12:30pm
The banks and the credit card companies are utilising increasing levels of digital technology to reduce their costs and increase their profits, one reader says. Picture by Shutterstock
Review impact of card payments

The concern expressed by a recent contributor regarding the increasing use of card payments for goods and services is well founded, but seemingly unrecognised by the powers that be as they focus on interest rates as the only option available to manage inflation.

