LH: Chiltern has a bit more depth and when we played the Swans at home we went in with a lot of confidence but we got taught a lesson, especially early. The second time we were a bit undermanned but they are a good running side who apply a lot of pressure on the ball carrier and then when they get their ball in the hands have slick ball movement and are really damaging. When the Swans have the momentum, they are really hard to stop and can take the game away from you really quickly.