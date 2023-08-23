Mitta United coach LUKE HODGKIN caught-up with The Border Mail's BRENT GODDE to answer the tough questions and give his insights into this weekend's elimination final between Chiltern and Barnawartha.
BRENT GODDE: Barnawartha is yet to beat a top-five side all season. Can you mount a case why the Tigers can spring an upset in the elimination final?
LUKE HODGKIN: The Tigers may not have a top-five scalp but pushed Yackandandah to less than a goal only a fortnight ago. For whatever reason, Barnawartha also boasts a handy head-to-head record against Chiltern. Even last year when the Swans won the flag, they only lost two matches and one was to the Tigers, so they certainly won't lack confidence of causing a boilover. It will be tough for the Tigers because they are not at the level of those other top-four sides but internally I have no doubt they will be quietly confident of pushing the Swans to the limit.
BG: Can we expect a low-scoring encounter with both sides lacking firepower?
LH: If it is a fast deck at Sandy Creek both sides won't mind opening the game up and using their run and carry, particularly Chiltern. If they can use quick ball movement to deliver to their forwards it may be a lot higher scoring than you would normally expect.
BG: You are a massive fan of Kyle Cooper who just won a second best and fairest as a 22-year-old?
LH: Kyle is a jet and will no doubt be on the radar of quite a few O&M sides. Despite his age, Kyle is starting to dominate games on a regular basis. With Doolan sidelined, he has been playing forward the past month and has had a huge impact on the scoreboard as well. He is certainly one match-up Barnawartha can't afford to get wrong.
BG: Where does Cooper start on the weekend? Forward or in the midfield?
LH: Given his performances in attack recently, I wouldn't mind seeing him start in attack and see if he can get a good match up early and hit the scoreboard. But if the Tigers start winning the midfield battle, Cooper moves back into the midfield pretty quickly.
BG: Is reigning Barton medallist Scott Meyer still the most dominant big man in the competition?
LH: Undoubtedly and still by a fair margin. Big Scottie is clearly the best ruckman in the competition and has the ability to have a huge influence on games. Meyer is the trump card the Swans boast that no other side in the finals series has up their sleeve.
ALSO IN SPORT
BG: Which of the two sides impressed you the most in your encounters this season?
LH: Chiltern has a bit more depth and when we played the Swans at home we went in with a lot of confidence but we got taught a lesson, especially early. The second time we were a bit undermanned but they are a good running side who apply a lot of pressure on the ball carrier and then when they get their ball in the hands have slick ball movement and are really damaging. When the Swans have the momentum, they are really hard to stop and can take the game away from you really quickly.
BG: Who wins, why and by how much?
LH: I think Chiltern will get the job done. I don't want to be disrespectful to Barnawartha who were good enough to finish fifth and had a good season. But I think Chiltern will have too much class as the match wears on and win by five goals.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.