Adam Prior still vividly remembers his first senior grand final experience in 2004.
The talented teenager played in North Albury's losing grand final to Wodonga and couldn't quite comprehend why all his older teammates were so distraught with the loss.
"I was only a young bloke in that 2004 granny and a few of my teammates were pretty upset," Prior said.
"I wasn't too worried by the loss and thought to myself, I'm only 17, I've got plenty of time to win one."
Fast forward almost two decades and Prior is still chasing an elusive flag.
Prior is finally hoping to get his hands on the premiership cup this weekend when raging flag favourites Cudgewa face Bullioh in the decider.
He was lured to the Blues this season after having last year off and having most recently played for Culcairn in 2021.
Prior has strong family ties to the Blues through his long-time partner, Skye Hillier.
Hillier's father Greg is the president of the Upper Murray league club.
Prior revealed he was initially reluctant to come out of retirement and commit to the travel of playing for Cudgewa on a weekly basis.
"With Greg being president, he has been in my ear about playing for Cudgewa for three or four years now," he said.
"I will be the first to admit I wasn't too keen on the idea but I've had a ton of fun this year.
"Not only on the field but meeting everyone involved with the club who are passionate about their footy and a great bunch of supporters who really get behind you.
"It made me realise how much I missed being involved with a footy club and that mateship on the field and the competitiveness.
"It's obviously not the best standard but it's still a game of football and once you cross that white line, I still get the buzz of playing and the competitive juices soon start flowing.
"I'm also in the good books with Greg now who will one day be my father-in-law, so that's an added bonus as well.
"I keep telling Greg that I will pop the question to Skye one day, I just need to find a diamond that sparkles as much as her eyes and buy it before I propose to her."
Jordon topped the ton on seven occasions including an incredible 153 goals with Walbundrie in 1989.
Prior is also regarded as one of the finest forwards of his era in the O&M and won four Doug Strang medals.
He also topped the goalkicking in the Hume league in 2019 after booting the only ton of his career when playing for Culcairn.
Prior also won the Upper Murray league goal kicking this season and has 64 goals from 11-matches and the rare feat of having won titles in three different leagues.
So who has the family bragging rights between Prior and Jordon when it comes to who had the better career?
"It probably comes as no surprise to anybody that we both like talking about ourselves and our footy careers," Prior said.
"We try to go on a fishing trip together every year and after a few cans the discussion inevitably comes up who has had the better career.
"Dobby always pipes up with I kicked more than 1700 goals Adsey, how many have you kicked?
"I tell him that I'm getting close to 900 goals but I played at a much higher standard in the O&M, so you have to double it and that I've got him covered.
"It's funny, he obviously used to play for Federal and is not too fond of Cudgewa.
"But Dobby has come to watch me play a few games this season but he still holds a grudge against Cudgewa like a lot of those old blokes up that way who are so set in their ways."
Prior makes the trip to Cudgewa most weeks with close mate Trent Logue and Mark Jones.
The trio have been affectionately dubbed the Three Amigos by the Blues faithful since arriving at the club.
Both Logue and Jones are part of the Blues defence.
Logue has enhanced his reputation this season as a miserly defender who despises his opponent kicking a goal.
"It's fair to say Trent is miserly both on and off the field," Prior said.
"I can't recall him shouting a traveller for the trip home all season.
"I also noticed at training on Monday night that he is growing a moustache, so he must be trying to save money on razors now as well.
"Mark is a mad Carlton supporter and wears the number nine and now likes to call himself 'Crippa' because he has the same number as Brownlow medallist Patrick Cripps."
Prior also revealed he has another nickname with the Blues' supporters.
"I wear number 11 and since I have put on a few pounds I will admit the jumper is a bit tight," he said.
"So a few of the big mouth supporters started calling me 'Brackets' because they reckon the number 11 is bent like two brackets, the jumper is so tight.
"I thought that wasn't a bad call for a few of the Cudgewa boys who aren't usually the sharpest tools in the shed."
After having only played 11 games in three years due to Covid and having last year off before joining Cudgewa, Prior said he was surprised how much penetration he had lost in his kicking.
"The first couple of matches, I was having shots from 35m out and not even making the distance," he said.
"But I feel like I have still been clunking my marks fairly well."
The Blues boast one of the most potent attacks in recent Upper Murray league history with three natural full-forwards in Prior alongside coach Drew Cameron and Nick Brockley.
The trio have combined for 156 goals including 13 goals in the Blues' second semi-final trouncing of Tumbarumba by 18 plus goals.
So what's it like having three big roosters strutting around in the same 50m arc?
"There were a few teething problems early," Prior said.
"I guess we all had to learn to leave our egos in the changerooms.
"Now it works well and depending on match-ups we just try to isolate whoever has got the mismatch deep in attack.
"Obviously the opposition isn't going to have three defenders to keep us all in check and it's inevitable that one of us will get off the leash."
Prior has forged a reputation throughout his career as a player who thrives on sledging and is often the target of opposition supporters who like to throw barbs in his direction.
"The opposition supporters still give it to me and I can't help myself and I like to yap and give it back to them," he said.
"I probably need a muzzle sometimes when I get a bit carried away.
"But there hasn't been anything said that has crossed the line and been too untoward and at the end of the day it's all a bit of fun."
The Blues are at Winx-like odds to win the decider after having not lost a match all season and having spanked Bullioh by 40, 54, 43 and 68 points in their four previous encounters.
Prior expected the Bulldogs to try and 'rattle a few cages' early in the contest in a bid to put the home side off their game.
"Being undefeated adds a bit more pressure I guess but internally we know if we play somewhere near our best, the scoreboard will look after itself," he said.
"I'm just pumped to be playing Bullioh instead of Tumbarumba because it's going to be a lot more satisfying to beat Bullioh.
"I won't be too surprised if they do come out early and try to rattle a few cages.
"We just need to focus on playing our brand of footy and hurt them on the scoreboard and they will soon drop off.
"Personally it would mean a lot to me if we won the flag.
"They are a great bunch of blokes to play footy with plus I have got that family connection in the Upper Murray.
"I've been playing 20-years without winning a flag, so it's time to break the drought and celebrate hard."
