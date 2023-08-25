Colin Elkington was never afraid to take a risk.
His determination and confidence to make things work held him in good stead in whatever he put his mind to.
The founder of Albury's Elk's Hunting and Fishing died on August 17 after a long battle with cancer, aged 69.
Mr Elkington, or 'Boof' to all who knew him, decided he needed a change from dairy farming and purchased McGeoch's Hunting and Fishing in Albury from Ian McGeoch in 1994, before he sold his dairy herd and focused on beef cattle.
Elk's operated from a small premises on Smollett Street, but Mr Elkington wanted to expand the shop and decided to move to a larger premises on Wilson Street. The business continued to grow, and in 2001 he bought a larger store on the corner of David and Wilson streets, where it remains today.
Mr Elkington married Jane Bishop in October 1974 in Wodonga.
Their first son Jason was born in 1975, their second son Justin followed in 1977, before they welcomed their first daughter Bec in 1979 and twin girls Hayley and Tamara in 1982.
"He never said it to us, but he was always very happy that he had family working in the family business," Justin said.
"He wasn't the sort of man that would sit down and pat you on the back and say 'I really appreciate you doing this', he'd show you in other ways. He appreciated us being here and that he had people he could really trust running his business and have working for him.
"As far as being a businessman goes, he took risks. When he bought the business in 1994, it was not a big business, it was an established business, but it wasn't a big business by any means.
"He looked at how he could improve the business by increasing stock, getting better deals on products and how we could sell them for a better price.
"He's one of those blokes who never sat down and done the maths. He looked at something and said 'I can do this and I'm going to make it happen'."
Cousin and long-time gunsmith Gary Rudd worked with Mr Elkington for more than 20 years and said Elk's went from strength to strength.
"It was one of the best gun shops in Australia and definitely the best between the capital cities," he said.
"Melbourne has got nothing like Elk's. Abela's used to be really big in Sydney, but as gun shop itself, it was a landmark.
"People used to come down on holidays and at Christmas time to Elk's just to have a look. They were totally impressed with the amount of guns on display and for purchase.
"Boof was never frightened. He'd go and buy everything under the sun and tell you to get your arse out of gear and sell it.
"I asked him one day why did he buy all this stuff and he said 'never mind about that, just sell it. That's your job."
However, Justin recalls a particular item that wasn't exactly flying off the shelves.
"He loved going to an auction and buying stuff. One day, dad went to an army auction and came back and he was proud as punch with these jackets," he said.
"They were these green army jackets that the army police wore on their motorbikes and they were really heavy, thick leather jackets.
"He said 'these will be great as a hunting jacket'. My brother and I just looked at each other and said 'we're never going to sell these'.
"We literally had a couple of pallets of these green jackets, which we couldn't sell. We even tried giving them away with a gun. If you bought one of these green rifles we had, you got a green jacket.
"Dad had no idea what we were doing, but we were just trying to get rid of them. We ended up giving two or three away, but that was about it.
"We had the conversation with dad that they're impossible to sell, but I think he ended up selling as a going concern. That was probably one of the funniest things that I'll ever remember working with him was his bloody green jackets.
"I know a fella that got one of the free ones from Dederang and I've actually seen him wearing it at the Dederang pub and I had a quiet laugh to myself."
Mr Elkington will also be remembered for his enormous generosity and willingness to help someone in need.
"I never saw him say no to anyone in sponsorship and he was a very trusting person," Justin said.
"I saw him on multiple occasions lend money to people because they needed it. I'd tell him 'you just don't lend money like that' and he always said 'they'll come back' and nearly all of them did.
Mr Rudd said: "He's always been extremely helpful towards people. Especially if someone was down and out, he would help them and put them on in his shop."
"His father Bert had the meat works in Wodonga and the poultry supplies and he was much the same way. They employed a lot of the family and anybody that was destitute, so I guess Colin was a chip off the old block in that respect."
Many said Elk's wouldn't survive after major changes to gun laws as a result of the 1996 Port Arthur massacre.
"They were saying there's no future in firearms and it was going to be the end of the gun trade, but it just got bigger and bigger and he made it bigger and bigger," Justin said.
"It was his personality and the fact he travelled everywhere to gun shows to promote his business. He took it from being a relatively small business that only operated in Albury to being a business that was known nationally.
"He travelled to the national clay target titles working and competing and he built relationships with people and soon became very well known. He loved a drink and loved to have a yarn with everyone and everyone got along with him."
Close friend Ian Pearce said he will miss the fishing trips with his great mate.
"We did a lot of fishing together with a lot of other mates. They were good times," he said.
"A lot of those mates were so for 50 or so years, since we were kids, which is a very good feat for everyone.
"The fishing experiences are going to be a loss. We will still go without him I suppose, but it won't be the same."
In July 2017, Mr Elkington was diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer. He underwent six months of chemotherapy and radiation at the cancer centre in Albury and responded well to treatment, surprising his oncology team and family.
Loved ones said he had an amazing mindset and would often tell people he was cured. His cancer stayed stagnant for a while and he continued to do everything.
He went on to have radiation for a tumour on his lung and more chemotherapy, but his positive mindset and sheer determination never waned.
Mr Elkington decided to take a step back from working at the shop full-time to focus on the farm, running beef cattle and his hay business.
In 2018, he organised for two semi-trailer loads of hay to be delivered to Bindurin Station at Julia Creek in Queensland. He and another driver travelled for five days to deliver the much needed feed.
Mr Elkington organised another hay run to Corryong in 2020 to assist farmers in need.
The following year, he decided to retire from the shop and handed the business to Jason and Justin to continue his legacy.
But he never liked to sit still and continued to work full-time driving trucks, organising and delivering hay and working the farm.
In early 2022, he underwent further radiation for his pancreas and continued to defy the odds. The average survival rate for that form of cancer is between three and six months.
Some six years after the initial diagnosis, Mr Elkington lost his battle.
"Working with him at times wasn't easy, but I knew where I stood. I knew that he respected what I did," Justin said.
"The thing I'll miss most is spending time with him outside of the business.
"This business was his life for quite a big period of time, but I know his happiest times were on his farm."
He is survived by his wife Jane, children Jason, Justin, Bec, Tamara and Hayley and 14 grandchildren.
Mr Elkington's funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 30, at the family's Kergunyah property, Willowvale, on Simpson Road, from 12pm, followed by a wake at the Dederang Hotel.
