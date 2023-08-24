The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man avoids conviction over assault at Albury tournament, must tackle grog issues

By Albury Court
August 24 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Thurgoona poker player had to end his tournament early when he was kicked out of the venue on punching another player to the back of the head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.