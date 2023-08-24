The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North East Water unveils $9 million solar farm to help absorb costs of sewage treatment

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated August 24 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A three megawatt solar farm in Wodonga will power the city's wastewater treatment plants and reduce costs of other sites across the North East.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.