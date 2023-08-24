The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Thurgoona man tried to sell stolen four-wheel-drive accessories through online ad

By Albury Court
August 25 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Accessories from a stolen four-wheel-drive valued at almost $10,000 were uncovered by the owner when he saw the items in a Thurgoona man's driveway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.