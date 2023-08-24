Accessories from a stolen four-wheel-drive valued at almost $10,000 were uncovered by the owner when he saw the items in a Thurgoona man's driveway.
Tristan Dean Crighton-Cromb had been trying to sell the sport canopy, a set of roller drawers and a battery charger on Facebook Messenger.
Albury Local Court has heard the victim decided, as a result, to do some patrols of the Thurgoona area on June 26 about midday.
Police said he found the canopy, valued at $5000, in the driveway of a Knowles Court home, which turned out to be Crighton-Cromb's address.
The canopy was inside Crighton-Cromb's vehicle, as was the $4500 set of drawers and the charger, which was valued at $400.
Crighton-Cromb, who will turn 27 in early September, pleaded guilty to three charges of disposing of stolen property and one of attempting to dispose of stolen property.
Defence lawyer Hannah Straughan said while the value of the stolen items in Crighton-Cromb's possession was considerable, everything was eventually returned to the victim.
"There was no loss suffered by the victim in this matter," Ms Straughan submitted to magistrate Melissa Humphreys.
She said Crighton-Cromb had made "full and frank admissions" to police and that he suspected the property was stolen when it came into his possession.
Ms Straughan said while Crighton-Cromb had a lengthy criminal history, his latest offending was his first law-breaking since 2018.
She said Crighton-Cromb had managed to turn his life around by addressing long-standing issues with illicit drugs.
Ms Straughan said Crighton-Cromb had a partner and child and was recently offered work, having lost his job when charged over the stolen property.
After his last "significant period" in custody, she said, "he had a realisation he needed to get his life on track".
Police told the court how the victim's black Ford Ranger was stolen from outside a house in Rau Street, East Albury, on June 16, having gone into the property for only 10 minutes.
In the following two days, Crighton-Cromb, who had a white Ford Ranger, entered an address in Boomerang Drive, Lavington, and bought the canopy, drawers and battery charger for $300.
The victim's vehicle was recovered outside a house in the same street on June 18 about 11pm.
Police said Crighton-Cromb listed the items for sale with Facebook Messenger on June 27.
Ms Humphreys convicted Crighton-Cromb and placed him on a 15-month community corrections order. She also fined him $3250.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.