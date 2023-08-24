With the spectacular success of the Matildas tipped to spark a massive surge of interest in soccer, clubs on both sides of the Murray are expecting thousands of youth to pour into the sport.
Questions have been raised, however, about whether facilities in Albury are up to scratch to cope with the growth.
Both Albury and Wodonga councils say they are committed to improving soccer facilities and investing in the game, but disparities in standards between Victoria and NSW in some cases are striking.
Last year, new facilities at Twin City Wanderers' home Kelly Park, Wodonga, set the standard for what is now considered to be the best venue in the region.
The new $760,000 building there, with four change rooms and $360,000 worth of new lights, was opened in February last year.
On the other side of the Murray, Melrose FC president David Pye, after waiting 11 years for some action, hopes work will start on a new clubhouse at Lavington after a tender was put out by Albury Council last Friday, August 18.
The club has been using a shipping container as a temporary changing room and putting up with "appalling" public toilets at the site after the club's toilet block was vandalised and burnt in October, 2021.
Mr Pye said he wasn't sure why Victorian football clubs always seemed to have better facilities than their NSW counterparts but suspects distance from the states' capitals might be a factor.
"I believe we are so far away from Sydney, 600 kilometres, that we're forgotten about," he said. "We're using public toilets where there's one toilet for males and one for females.
"The facilities we've got at the moment are a disgrace but, having said that, the tender has just gone out last week to build for the new club rooms so that will take six weeks to get a builder.
"I don't believe the council is at fault, it's just frustrating that things take so long.
"Eleven years ago, I've got an email from the council acknowledging the problem with no female facilities, facilities needed, an urgent upgrade is needed and the council informed us it would take a seven-year process to get funding and in place and 11 years later we're at this stage now.
"We've had no taps, the only running water from one sink, they're working out of a marquis, just a little barbecue, and having to take everything home to clean.
"Despite this, we have a very good relationship with the council, I don't blame them."
In January, upgrading changing rooms for female players at Jelbart Park was listed as a priority after a $150,000 funding boost for Albury United Soccer Club facilities was announced.
Albury Council city landscapes service leader David Costello said a plan had been put in place to improve facilities equitably across the city.
"Council will be investing more than $10 million over the next two years in new and upgraded soccer facilities across the city, ensuring we have sufficient infrastructure to meet current and future forecast demand," Mr Costello said.
"This includes the creation of four new soccer fields as part of the Ian Barker Fields redevelopment and the establishment of new change rooms and amenities at Melrose Park.
"To support these and a range of other improvements, we actively seek funding for projects from state and federal government as opportunities arise, some of which has already been committed for these important upgrades.
"Council has invested in upgrades at several locations across the city, which are in varying stages of design and construction. The initial priorities included playing surface improvements and lighting upgrades at multiple venues, with a more recent focus on building and change room upgrades at Jelbart Park, Glen Park, Melrose Park and Aloysius Park.
"The recently completed Albury Wodonga Sport and Recreation Strategy identified steady growth in soccer participation over the last 10 years and with growing female participation in the sport, building upgrades have been identified as a priority to provide change rooms that can cater to both male and female participation demands."
Wodonga Council said it was committed to work with federal and state governments "to ensure adequate policies and guidelines are in place for equitable access to facilities for females".
"Council is committed to providing improved facilities and encouraging female participation in all sports, including soccer," a spokeswoman said.
"The Albury Wodonga Recreation Strategy identifies a set of specific actions to meet this goal ... including working closely with local sporting groups to improve utilisation of existing facilities through better fixtures, additional offerings, modified programs and consideration of alternative playing times, particularly to ensure equitable access for women and girls."
Just before the Matildas' historic semi-final against England on August 16, Albury mayor Kylie King said she was proud of the community's support for the game.
"There's kids, there's older people and people who have never watched a soccer match before in their life before the Matildas started playing," she said.
