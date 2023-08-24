A Wodonga researcher's work to help save turtles across Australia has been recognised with a national award.
Associate Professor James Van Dyke, of La Trobe University, and the 1 Million Turtles Community Conservation Program team won a Eureka Prize for Innovation in Citizen Science at a gala ceremony in Sydney on Wednesday, August 23.
A joint project between researchers at La Trobe University, Western Sydney University and the University of New England, 1 Million Turtles sees individuals and groups engaged in turtle habitat construction and restoration, turtle nest protection and fox management.
The TurtleSAT app allows community members to record their sightings anywhere in Australia, with the data helping to reduce turtle deaths.
Associate Professor Van Dyke, of La Trobe's School of Agriculture, Biomedicine and Environment, said the win came after years of collaboration.
"It's pretty amazing and great recognition for our citizen scientists and to help the turtles across Australia," he said.
Emphasising science, technology, engineering and mathematics literacy and First Nations knowledge, the nationwide program has influenced policy and saved more than 1000 freshwater turtles and 200 nests in 2022 alone.
"The program has changed attitudes toward STEM and has created opportunities for community members to actively learn, participate and contribute to freshwater turtle research and conservation," Associate Professor Van Dyke said.
Presented annually, the Australian Museum Eureka Prizes aim to raise the profile of science and science engagement in the community by celebrating outstanding achievement.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.