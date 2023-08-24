The Border Mail
Home/Photos and Video

Border Caravan and Camping Leisurefest set for biggest ever display

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated August 24 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Border's biggest ever caravan and camping show is set to welcome around 12,000 people to Wodonga and generate about $2 million into the region's economy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.