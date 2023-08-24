The Border's biggest ever caravan and camping show is set to welcome around 12,000 people to Wodonga and generate about $2 million into the region's economy.
Border Caravan and Camping Leisurefest will run for an 11th year from Friday, August 25, to Sunday, August 27, at Wodonga Racecourse with 80 exhibitors showcasing a wide range of caravans, pop-tops, tents, camper trailers, motorhomes, accessories and tourism information.
Four Border and North East dealers and nine manufacturers will be among those on display, with a further 41 makers from outside the region represented.
Previously known as Border Caravan and Camping Expo, event operators Caravan Industry Victoria have expanded this year's event to make it a fifth larger than ever before with more than 23,000 square metres of exhibition space, compared to last year's 17,500.
Chief executive Daniel Sahlberg said it was great to showcase a range of products not typically available in the region.
"We've introduced a few extra things to the show with our off-road area, RV master stage and a kids' zone," he said.
"Our industry grew 35 per cent through COVID and was going gangbusters, so now what we want to try and do is keep people engaged and see what they can do now with our products.
"We've worked out that this show brings $2 million worth of economic benefits to the region."
As part of the annual event, Caravan Industry Victoria provides a donation to a Border or North East organisation, with Junction Support Services the beneficiary for 2023.
Chief executive Megan Hanley said the $5000 contribution would go towards youth mental health and help with ongoing funding of its new Wodonga youth hub, Windbreak 3690, officially launched on Friday, August 18.
"What we saw coming out of COVID was a huge increase of social disconnect in young people. That's why we decided to invest back in the community," she said.
"Community service organisations can't do it alone. We rely on businesses and other sponsors to do the work that we do. This is fantastic to receive this funding.
"We had our grand opening on Friday last week and Tuesday was our first night. We had over 20 young people on our first night, which was fantastic and over 450 came through for our launch.
"In the future, we're going to be opening up a social enterprise cafe in the same spot."
Mr Sahlberg said mental health had also been a key focus for Caravan Industry Victoria, with a new health and wellbeing initiative recently launched.
"What we learned through the last few years, and even coming out of COVID, people say it's harder out of it as it was in it, is we've got to continue to support each other," he said.
Show-goers will have chance to win a Crusader caravan worth almost $80,000 and a host of other prizes in a competition run across the duration of the event.
