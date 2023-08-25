High ambitions for their business, and for yours Advertising Feature

Linchpin Digital were the 2023 winners of Outstanding Business in Professional, Financial & Business Services. Picture supplied

"At Linchpin Digital, we help ambitious business owners set, and achieve, ambitious business goals. We're for the movers, the shakers, and the even bigger action takers," said founder and director Sonya McIntyre-Reid.

"Our team are experts in Facebook ads, Google ads, branding, organic social media and website development. We offer comprehensive, high level marketing strategies, aiming to strike a balance between tried-and-true fundamentals and modern marketing methods. And our results speak for themselves. Our clients enjoy increased sales, authentic growth and engagement on socials, websites that convert and branding that sets them apart."

In this year's Albury Wodonga Business Awards, Sonya was a finalist in the category of Outstanding Business Leader (Under 35 Years), and Linchpin Digital won Outstanding Business in Professional, Financial & Business Services.

"We've experienced incredible growth in the last 12 months, and we're thrilled to have won this award; particularly in this category, with so many impressive businesses nominated," Sonya said.

"This award recognises the incredible work my team have put in over the last 12 months. They've embraced change, set and achieved some really ambitious goals, and their skill growth has been nothing short of impressive.



"As a business owner, I'm so proud of what we've been able to achieve as a team."

Additionally, "the Albury Wodonga business community has been so supportive of my business, particularly the women in the local business community and the team at Hustle, our co-working space."



When asked about the reason for their success, Sonya said "we take the time to understand the goals of our clients, and work hard to create tailored strategies with a strong focus on data-driven results. The norm in our industry is to employ generalist account managers, who handle everything from Facebook ads to creative content creation and social media management.

"Where we differ from other marketing agencies is that our team are highly specialised, and work within the parameters of their specialisation, in partnership with the rest of our team. This means that, rather than one person achieving a good result, our clients have up to five specialists working together to achieve excellence.

"The digital marketing landscape is constantly changing, so when we work with clients, we remain firm on our objectives, but flexible in our approach learning and embracing new technologies as they emerge."