Barnawartha forward Jarrod Williams is free to face Chiltern in Sunday's elimination final, despite being found guilty at the tribunal on Wednesday night.
Williams was charged with using abusive language towards an umpire during the second quarter of last Saturday's final round clash against Thurgoona.
He was reported by the field umpire and yellow carded.
Williams was offered a one-week set penalty if he pleaded guilty.
However, he elected to fight the charge, pleading not guilty.
He was found guilty and received a reprimand, with a two-match suspended sentence hanging over him until the end of next year.
"We're relieved and happy that he's right to play this weekend," coach Kade Butters said.
Williams racked up his 150th match earlier this month with four goals against Dederang-Mount Beauty.
The Tigers started last year superbly, but a raft of injuries to key players derailed their season and they fell in the elimination final to DMB.
Chiltern is the reigning premiers, so the experience of Williams will be vital.
"He's the heart and soul, with the number of young blokes around the club, his leadership on and off the ground is so important to us," Butters said.
"The young players pick up on his work ethic, training and what he does on game day and they learn from that."
The finals start with Yackandandah-Beechworth on Saturday.
All six finals will be played at the picturesque Sandy Creek Recreation Reserve.
