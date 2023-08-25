Finding success by listening and caring Advertising Feature

AIIM Choices won Outstanding Employer (Employer of Choice), while the team's senior plan manager and Chinese consultant Anna Yang (not pictured) won Outstanding Business Leader (Under 35). Picture supplied

"Many of us have interacted with minority groups and taken the time to listen to their stories both positive and negative," begins James Price, managing director of AIIM Choices.



This business won the category of Employer of Choice in the 2023 Albury Wodonga Business Awards.

Additionally, and rather fittingly, Anna Yang, AIIM's senior plan manager and Chinese consultant, won the category of Outstanding Business Leader (Under 35) on the same awards night.

Explaining why the business exists, "AIIM Choices is about having the opportunity to tip the scales, if only a little, for a member of the disability community to grow a positive future," James said.

The reason for their interest in the needs of those in the community who are living with a disability is AIIM Choices are an independent NDIS plan management provider.



As such, this means that they provide support to NDIS participants to get the most from their plan.



"For us its about providing what we call wrap-around support to our participants," James explained.

Their catchphrase for this is, "we listen, we care," James said.

"All of us at some stage in our lives have experienced what it is like to be unaccepted for some difference or another, whether it be physical, emotional, or mental health."

As for becoming an award-winning employer, "people apply for positions at various stages of their life and career, not expecting some added benefits.

"Staff at AIIM Choices just want to serve and help people in a different way," compared to what was likely expected of them previously in their working career.



"AIIM Choices is about helping others, yes, but we are so much more than that," James said.



"It is about supporting and helping each other as well, and not just in words but in actions.

"We are different from other companies with the constant contact with each other, even when we are all over the world.



"There is a warmth and respect even between the different cultures and language barriers.



"Every time someone needs any help, someone else is always there and puts their hand up which is so nice to be part of.

"There is no feel of the undercurrent of the corporate ladder climbing of individuals, which can come across as very selfish in other organisations.

"This company, even though it is growing, still has a feel of a small intimate personal warmth to it.

"The soul of AIIM Choices is to try and tip the scales to be a more acceptable, equal world for minorities to experience.



"We are a ripple in this experience called life, adding positives, even though small, step toward a better future for all minorities.