"Many of us have interacted with minority groups and taken the time to listen to their stories both positive and negative," begins James Price, managing director of AIIM Choices.
This business won the category of Employer of Choice in the 2023 Albury Wodonga Business Awards.
Additionally, and rather fittingly, Anna Yang, AIIM's senior plan manager and Chinese consultant, won the category of Outstanding Business Leader (Under 35) on the same awards night.
Explaining why the business exists, "AIIM Choices is about having the opportunity to tip the scales, if only a little, for a member of the disability community to grow a positive future," James said.
The reason for their interest in the needs of those in the community who are living with a disability is AIIM Choices are an independent NDIS plan management provider.
As such, this means that they provide support to NDIS participants to get the most from their plan.
"For us its about providing what we call wrap-around support to our participants," James explained.
Their catchphrase for this is, "we listen, we care," James said.
"All of us at some stage in our lives have experienced what it is like to be unaccepted for some difference or another, whether it be physical, emotional, or mental health."
As for becoming an award-winning employer, "people apply for positions at various stages of their life and career, not expecting some added benefits.
"Staff at AIIM Choices just want to serve and help people in a different way," compared to what was likely expected of them previously in their working career.
"AIIM Choices is about helping others, yes, but we are so much more than that," James said.
"It is about supporting and helping each other as well, and not just in words but in actions.
"We are different from other companies with the constant contact with each other, even when we are all over the world.
"There is a warmth and respect even between the different cultures and language barriers.
"Every time someone needs any help, someone else is always there and puts their hand up which is so nice to be part of.
"There is no feel of the undercurrent of the corporate ladder climbing of individuals, which can come across as very selfish in other organisations.
"This company, even though it is growing, still has a feel of a small intimate personal warmth to it.
"The soul of AIIM Choices is to try and tip the scales to be a more acceptable, equal world for minorities to experience.
"We are a ripple in this experience called life, adding positives, even though small, step toward a better future for all minorities.
"At AIIM Choices, we are always looking for team members who can and want to make a difference in the lives of those around them," James said.
In the busy centre of Wodonga, commitment and dedication to education and training has been shining for over four decades.
Squad Employment, Training & HR is truly invested in the community, and they've just won Outstanding Business in Education and Training in the Albury Wodonga Business Awards.
This accolade is a testament to their unwavering dedication to fostering talent, empowering local businesses, and shaping the future workforce of our community.
Squad has aimed to be a pillar of support for the local economy, businesses, apprentices, and trainees since its inception in 1982. They currently provide support to over 300 apprentices and trainees, collaborating with 130 businesses across a diverse range of more than 50 career pathways.
Their commitment to nurturing young talent and guiding them towards successful career pathways stands as a testament to their core values.
What truly sets Squad apart is their genuine investment in the success of their apprentices and trainees.
The not-for-profit thrives when their apprentices and trainees succeed, and this ethos has become a cornerstone of their approach. By offering comprehensive support, mentorship, and resources, Squad ensures that their apprentices and trainees not only start on their chosen career paths, but also complete them.
A distinctive facet of their success is their dedication to diversity and inclusion. With over 5 per cent of their workforce comprised of women excelling in non-traditional trades, Squad epitomises the notion that talent knows no boundaries.
In a world that continues to evolve rapidly, organisations like Squad play an instrumental role in shaping our community's workforce.
Their holistic customised approach to education, training, and support enriches lives, fuels aspirations, and fortifies the local economy.
As the community celebrates this well-deserved recognition, it is a moment to acknowledge not only Squad's past achievements, but also the promise of a future they are tirelessly shaping.
"At Linchpin Digital, we help ambitious business owners set, and achieve, ambitious business goals. We're for the movers, the shakers, and the even bigger action takers," said founder and director Sonya McIntyre-Reid.
"Our team are experts in Facebook ads, Google ads, branding, organic social media and website development. We offer comprehensive, high level marketing strategies, aiming to strike a balance between tried-and-true fundamentals and modern marketing methods. And our results speak for themselves. Our clients enjoy increased sales, authentic growth and engagement on socials, websites that convert and branding that sets them apart."
In this year's Albury Wodonga Business Awards, Sonya was a finalist in the category of Outstanding Business Leader (Under 35 Years), and Linchpin Digital won Outstanding Business in Professional, Financial & Business Services.
"We've experienced incredible growth in the last 12 months, and we're thrilled to have won this award; particularly in this category, with so many impressive businesses nominated," Sonya said.
"This award recognises the incredible work my team have put in over the last 12 months. They've embraced change, set and achieved some really ambitious goals, and their skill growth has been nothing short of impressive.
"As a business owner, I'm so proud of what we've been able to achieve as a team."
Additionally, "the Albury Wodonga business community has been so supportive of my business, particularly the women in the local business community and the team at Hustle, our co-working space."
When asked about the reason for their success, Sonya said "we take the time to understand the goals of our clients, and work hard to create tailored strategies with a strong focus on data-driven results. The norm in our industry is to employ generalist account managers, who handle everything from Facebook ads to creative content creation and social media management.
"Where we differ from other marketing agencies is that our team are highly specialised, and work within the parameters of their specialisation, in partnership with the rest of our team. This means that, rather than one person achieving a good result, our clients have up to five specialists working together to achieve excellence.
"The digital marketing landscape is constantly changing, so when we work with clients, we remain firm on our objectives, but flexible in our approach learning and embracing new technologies as they emerge."
In terms of their future direction, "we have a number of big projects in the works, and will continue to do our bit to help businesses in the local region grow."