Hard work pays off for Albury Wodonga business Advertising Feature

From left to right: John Cossor, Robbie Franks, Dean Luhrs, Leanne Luhrs, Myles Aalbers, and Chloe Luhrs

What started in a family garage over Christmas nearly 30 years ago, has expanded to an operation beyond imagination.

Three premises later and DLG Aluminium and Glazing are putting the final touches on their new, purpose-built home at 74 Ceres Drive in Thurgoona's new industrial estate.

From their humble beginnings to now, Dean and Leanne Luhrs, owners, and the team at DLG Aluminium and Glazing, have worked hard to supply and install aluminium windows and doors, shower screens, barrier doors, wardrobe doors and tracks, cut-to-size glass, and deliver a 24/7 re-glazing service.



"We are proud to be born and bred in Albury Wodonga, and our business is family-run. Our manufacturing takes place right here in Thurgoona," Ms Luhrs said.

DLG Aluminium and Glazing specialise in manufacturing Architectural Window Systems (AWS), which are designed in Australia for Australian weather conditions, and are leaders in energy-efficient windows.

New building at 74 Ceres Drive, Thurgoona

"We have aligned ourselves with market leaders in window design, and our sales team has extensive knowledge in making sure we can assist you in selecting windows and doors to best suit your energy needs and design requirements," Ms Luhrs said.



"In a landscape of ever-evolving regulations, such as WERS ratings, window and water regulations, disabled access codes, and Fire BAL ratings, we assure our customers that we are thoroughly up-to-date with these regulations. This means you can trust that our products meet the latest standards and guidelines."



The new building represents a significant leap forward and reflects DLG's commitment to equal opportunity and improved facilities.

"With our move to the new premises, we've prioritised providing better amenities that cater to a diverse workforce. We've introduced separate toilet facilities and a lift, ensuring everyone's needs are met," Ms Luhrs said.



While final touches are being made to the showroom at Ceres Drive, the displays previously showcased at Mate Street have been moved over. In the coming months, the new display will take shape.

"The primary goal in moving to these new facilities was to ensure the uninterrupted flow of production and to significantly reduce lead times.



"We've recognised the importance of efficiency and promptness in meeting our customers' needs, and the transition to our new premises has, and will, allow us to achieve just that," Ms Luhrs said.



A SOLID WORKFORCE

DLG employ 47 people who work hard to achieve the best results for the business.



But this hasn't been without its challenges.

"The building industry during the past couple of years has been an extremely busy environment. We've encountered challenges related to supply shortages, a scarcity of skilled labour, and unprecedented weather conditions," Ms Luhrs said.



The disruptions have made close collaboration between the DLG team and the building trade, to manage and rearrange deliveries within specified time frames, paramount.



DLG also had to navigate extended lead times for materials like aluminium, glass, and timber.



"The six-month period in 2022 was unlike any challenge we had encountered in our 26 years of operation. Prior systems and standards in place became impractical.



"All our staff teamed together to support each other and work throughout this period."



The transition to the new facilities has enabled DLG to stock inventory earlier and thereby reduce lead times to pre-COVID levels.



Dean Luhrs, owner of DLG Aluminium and Glazing. Pictures supplied

"As the business owner, I take immense pride in the dedication shown by each team member at DLG over these past few years.



"Our new facilities have been meticulously designed to prioritise employee well-being, offering ample space, designated break areas, increased natural light in the factory, and more."



PART OF THE COMMUNITY

Having operated in Albury Wodonga since 1995, DLG play an important role in the local community.



They support numerous local sporting clubs and charities each year, supply raffle prizes for Relay for Life, and attend and supply auction goods for several organisation fundraising luncheons.

"Like so many other businesses in Albury Wodonga, we are local. If you buy from us, then you are buying local," Ms Luhrs said.