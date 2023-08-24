Wodonga hasn't named boom midfielder Angus Baker for tomorrow's final round home clash against Yarrawonga.
Baker had a calf injury against Albury last week, which restricted him to only a handful of touches.
The Bulldogs are assured of playing in the elimination final, so have opted to play it safe with one of the league's best players.
It will be interesting to see if the decision has any impact on the Morris Medal.
Baker is one of the favourites for the league's best and fairest award.
He was one of four injuries the club suffered in the loss to Albury and not one of the quartet has been named.
Tom Johnson had already missed the Tigers' clash and he too hasn't been selected as Wodonga looks to field its freshest team against Wangaratta Rovers in the sudden death clash on Sunday, September 3, in the club's first final since 2009.
Rovers have named a strong side for the home clash against North Albury.
VFL players Ryan Hebron (GWS) and Geelong's Will Christie have been selected to tackle the Hoppers, along with regular profile players Brodie Filo, Alex Marklew and Sam Murray.
Rovers' mentor Murray is one of the players expected to battle Baker for the Morris Medal.
Meanwhile, North has named two VFL players in Sam Azzi and Jackson Weidemann, along with emerging youngster Josh Murphy.
Albury has recalled a host of veterans for its away game against Lavington.
Co-captain Luke Daly, Jeff Garlett and Brayden O'Hara are back, along with teenager Connor O'Sullivan.
SENIORS
WODONGA
B: C.Morrison, S.Jewell, D.Wortmann
HB: I.Cassidy, O.Greenhill, M.Dinneen
C: C.Ainsworth, N.Spiteri, J.Mathey
HF: N.Bradshaw, M.Jewell, K.Mimmo
F: N.Beattie, Z.Harding, O.Willding
R: M.Wilson, A.Jorgensen, B.Griffiths
Int: K.Brown, C.Marr, R.Gill, H.Kitching
Emg: D.Finnimore, A.Reichman, W.Bradshaw
YARRAWONGA
B: N.Irvine, L.Masters, N.Pendergast
HB: B.Frauenfelder, R.Bruce, K.Tyson
C: R.Einsporn, M.Whiley, L.Morey
HF: N.Fothergill, C.Wilson, L.Williams
F: M.Casey, D.conway, J.Koopman
R: M.Gibbons, W.Wheeler, L.Howe
Int: T.Lovell, B.Coburn, J.Urquhart, B.Kennedy
Emg: J.Forge, W.Robinson, R.Clarke
WANGARATTA ROVERS
B: B.Paul, C.Ledger, T.Boyd
HB: P.McNamara, S.Murray, P.Murray
C: W.McCarthy, J.Gerrish, B.Filo
HF: D.Wilson, E.Amery, A.Marklew
F: J.Schubert, A.McCarthy, W.Christie
R: T.Murray, C.Schutt, R.Hebron
Int: D.Wilson, K.Williamson, T.Baulch, J.Smith
Emg: M.Clark, S.Allen, N.Amery
NORTH ALBURY
B: S.Azzi, F.Ramage, F.Gardiner
HB: J.Hayes, J.King, J.Weidemann
C: J.Reynolds, T.Broomhead, A.Gardiner
HF: J.Penny, T.Anderson, J.Minogue
F: J.Murphy, R.Polkinghorne, N.Dennis
R: G.Godde, H.Cooper, C.Winter
Int: I.Campbell, K.Brown, F.Gardiner, C.Gardiner
Emg: C.Pattinson, R.Smith, C.Fisher
MYRTLEFORD
B: R.Bouker, H.Wales, K.Winter-Irving
HB: R.Sharp, L.Hourigan, D.Bren
C: M.Dalbosco, B.Ricardi, E.Wales
HF: J.Muraca, R.Grant, D.Harrington
F: A.Wickes, A.Bedendo, A.Jacobs
R: A.McPherson, W.McKerral, S.Curtis
Int: T.Sparks, C.Banks, T.Harrington, C.Southern
Emg: T.Thomason, T.Barker, N.Ferguson
WODONGA RAIDERS
B: M.Glass, L.Waters, C.Daly
HB: B.Hernan, N.Twycross, W.McCarty
C: W.Donaghey, H.Clarke, C.St John
HF: S.McKenzie, A.Daly, N.Conway
F: B.O'Neill, M.Way, N.Bracher
R: I.Kotzur, N.Bowey, B.St John
Int: O.Robertson, C.Trujillo, C.Smith, C.Taylor
Emg: B.Jones, A.Sinclair, T.Gibbs
LAVINGTON
B: C.Willis, J.Hart, J.Hansen
HB: C.Annett, J.O'Brien, J.Harland
C: E.Mackinlay, M.Aalbers, S.Driscoll
HF: N.Newton, T.Hargreave, J.Driscoll
F: M.Hallows, C.Sanson, L.Garland
R: J.Costello, W.Glanvill, T.Hanna
Int: S.Hopper, E.DePaoli
Emg: T.Neander, J.Mcleod, C.Clemson
ALBURY
B: L.Conlan, M.Duncan, J.Hillary
HB: M.Byrne, J.Wilson, L.Daly
C: J.Grills, R.Bice, J.Page
HF: K.Heiner-Hennessy, I.Muller, J.Garlett
F: B.O'Hara, J.Conlan, C.O'Sullivan
R: J.Gaynor, B.Hodgson, B.Kelly
Int: W.Unthank, J.BRUNNER, F.Hart, S.Jones
Emg: P.Gothard, H.Cameron, C.McGrath
RESERVES
WODONGA
B: J.Russell, D.Kapay, J.O'Toole
HB: B.Russell, G.Crothers, B.Doswell
C: J.Mathey, J.Dines, A.Reichman
HF: N.Hynes, G.McKimmie, T.Haynes
F: J.Chesser, J.Stefani, N.Still
R: D.Finnimore, D.Mutsinzi, W.Bradshaw
Int: M.Driscoll, L.Andrews, W.Julian
Emg: J.Marengo, B.Vyner
YARRAWONGA
B: C.Pearn, B.Black, J.Maconachie
HB: H.Cartwright, J.Hatton, R.Clarke
C: W.Robinson, J.Forge, T.Nyholm
HF: T.McKimmie, M.Hemphill, L.Congram
F: N.Harvey, T.Lawrence, R.Mulquiney
R: J.O'Dwyer, B.Seymour, D.Arnold
Int: J.Hooper, J.Bartlett, J.Kennedy
Emg: C.Frauenfelder, B.McDonald, B.Ryan
WANGARATTA ROVERS
B: B.Kneebone, L.Peters, S.Maher
HB: M.Booth, R.Niedra, K.Smith
C: S.Henderson, C.Crimmins, S.Allen
HF: T.Lenaz, D.Booth, M.Smith
F: C.Nottle, S.Gaston, M.Wright
R: C.Shanley, N.Amery, N.Redley
Int: N.Harding, N.Gamble, L.Arcuri
NORTH ALBURY
B: C.Wenke, C.Summers, C.Roach
HB: M.Wadley, J.Gare, C.Fisher
C: C.Bradbury, M.Eyers, A.Maclean
HF: C.Iannelli, W.Maclean, T.Osteraas
F: N.Lockhart, J.Bouffler, A.Kohne
R: J.Mercieca, R.Glover-Holloway, C.Pattinson
Int: R.Wise, J.Lawler, B.Pattinson
Emg: S.Naughton, L.Simpson
MYRTLEFORD
Marcus La Spina, Lachlan Stripeikis, Matthew Vaccaro, James Mcpherson, Levi Young, Nicholas Ferguson, Tyler Barker, Josh Jones, Jack Hazeldine, Tyler Thomason, Brody Bouker, Tim Ruaro, Saxon Rosser, Joshua Langman, jye gribbin, Thomas Sutherland, Joseph Barnes-Hill, Jedd Bynon, Leigh Corcoran, Jake Hood, Tom Crisp
WODONGA RAIDERS
Allen McCahon, Myles Harding, Joel Price, Josh Perry, Samuel Bone, Jack Hobbs, Cooper Clarke, Angus Eberle, Tom Dennis, Angus Quinn, Blake Lieschke, Kieran Jones, Wade Knights, Ben Lawson, Declan Rochow, Declan Carmody, Alex Jamieson, Beau Packer, George Ingram
LAVINGTON
B: D.Beavan, A.McMaster, P.Flood
HB: R.Brennan, B.Pirnag, K.Davies
C: D.Hennessy, H.Galvin, T.Neander
HF: S.Hargreave, A.Cook, J.Kirley
F: C.Clemson, J.Mcleod, D.Smith
R: J.Oeser, J.Roscarel, N.Brennan
Int: A.Daniher, M.Paynter, N.Graham
Emg: J.Ansell, N.Smith
ALBURY
B: C.Lockhart, R.Tuckwell, J.Payne
HB: Z.Gigliotti, L.Taylor-Nugent, M.Diffey
C: H.Cameron, H.Quinn, B.Hodgson
HF: N.Heywood, M.Bruton, L.Lowry
F: L.Powell, W.Haberecht, C.Retallick
R: W.Blomeley, O.Hayes, C.Lappin
Int: S.Wungluck, N.Hart, J.Elias
Emg: R.Parnell, O.Sharman, C.McGrath
THIRDS
WODONGA
B: J.Rawson, W.Hosie, M.Prenter; HB: C.Collins, D.Kurnof, H.Venturoni; C: A.Andrews, J.Grohmann, E.Morey; HF: M.Hack, N.Ritchie, R.Hancock; F: R.Mimmo, J.Still, L.Nugent; R: E.Tshijika, R.Thompson, R.Bourke; Int: J.Stone, C.Mckimmie, J.Parkin, W.Payne
YARRAWONGA
B: T.Smith, A.Di Cioccio, L.Dwyer; HB: G.Surrey, G.Montgomery; C: M.Parker, O.Connell, M.Bramich; HF: D.Mullins, P.Waugh;F: H.Frauenfelder, J.Bramich; R: N.Harvey, B.Keenes, L.Forge; Int: B.Keyes; Emg: D.McInness
WANGARATTA ROVERS
B: S.Comensoli, R.Ely, T.Forrest; HB: F.Osborne, C.Gracie, P.Coleman; C: C.Philpotts, H.Nolan, S.Rourke; HF: S.Nolan, W.ASHTON, Z.Sartore; F: H.Correll, J.lewis, J.Dal Zotto; R: N.Turner, J.Keys, T.Vincent; Int: L.Barbour, R.allan, J.Rigoni, O.Sharp, W.Gemmill, H.Willett
NORTH ALBURY
B: M.Norman, O.Bruce, R.Lowe; HB: D.Clancy, K.Taylor, W.McWaters; C: C.Moncrieff, J.Webb, E.Houston-Damic; HF: L.Hetherton, Z.Graham, A.Tremonti; F: T.Lieschke, L.Frohling, J.Hurley; R: D.Harvey, C.McIntosh, C.Hetherton; Int: J.OBrien, R.Kemp, J.Care
MYRTLEFORD
B: L.Stripeikis, H.Stripeikis, J.Pronk; HB: J.Browne, H.McKerral, S.Rosser; C: C.Ivone, L.Nannipieri, M.vescio; HF: E.Edwards, N.Hall; F: M.Milkins, M.schulze, B.Bouker; R: T.Thomason, S.Rossato, J.Hazeldine
WODONGA RAIDERS
B: F.Jensen, A.Quinn, B.Lawson; HB: B.Jones, H.Cribbes, B.Smith; C: D.Ramage, C.Trujillo, A.Scammell; HF: G.Ingram, J.Stewart, C.Macpherson; F: F.Gray, A.Clark, Z.Whitsed; R: H.Sweetman, L.Reed, C.Howells; Int: E.Deery, S.Albon
LAVINGTON
B: J.Potter, C.Waller, H.Plunkett; HB: N.Paton, W.Liersch, J.Croker; C: R.Lord, A.Cohalan, X.Russell; HF: A.Swinnerton, J.Wills, C.Nash; F: P.Lavis, H.Barber, D.Thiele; R: O.Lyons, J.Daly, C.Robertson; Int: A.Biu, B.Nicholson, C.Stringer, C.brown; Emg: E.Semple
ALBURY
B: J.Muller, C.Hogan, H.Just; HB: F.Scholes, J.McPartland, T.Ferguson; C: D.Gibbons, T.Harrington, J.Hodgson; HF: J.Cresswell, A.Crichton, S.Lawrence; F: J.Power, W.El-achkar, C.Fenton; R: C.McGrath, W.Maguire, R.Parnell; Int: Z.Packer, B.McCloskey, C.Summerfield, E.Pearce, L.Butlin, T.Quade
SENIORS
YACKANDANDAH
B Griska G Lingham N Houston; J Garland L Martin H McInnes; E Patralla B McIntosh J OConnell; H McBurnie Z Leitch L McMillan; K Jarrett A Greiner N Donaghey; L Maslen C Marshall J Lawson
BEECHWORTH
B P Jeffries, M Anderson, B Surrey; HB B Ryan, K Surrey, H Malsem; C K Scott, C Fendyk, T Cartledge; HF C Thornton, L Armstrong, A Belci; F C Ellet, J Middleton, B Carey; Int from B Surrey, D Pritchard, H McCormick
CHILTERN
From Vanklaveren, Bertram, Brookes, Magee, McLean, K Cooper, Meyer J Cooper, Garside, Lappin, Br Hibberson, Bo Hibberson, Ritchie, Vandermeer, O'Neill Doolan, D Vanklaveren, Stephens, Mason, Jones, Hemming, Gray, Phelan, Boxall
RESERVES
THURGOONA
Tim Phegan, Billy Horsell, Harrison Browne, Scott Gerecke, Damon Drew, Scott Tassell, Jack Fordham, Aidan Jenkin, Elijah Farrah, Tayt Maloney, Braden Mcgregor, Mason Kannenberg, Lachlan Young, Jakeb Bradley, Ewan Hampton, Mathew Merlin, Travis Cann, Aiden Heinrich, Lincoln Hardy, Sandy Stieber, Eli kannenberg, Jack Dove
YACKANDANDAH
S Rogers L Hillier D Loch; C George J Davies R Farrugia; W Hooper W LawsonJ Hood; J Atwell D Richardson M Damm; R Pendargast J Maybury D Pan; J Martin D Powell T Herno; W Shannon M Cameron J Buckland J Condon
THIRDS
THURGOONA
Mitch Godward-Smith, Jack Phegan, Bryson Daley, Izack Daley, Jayden Wayenberg, Bailey Kerr, Hunter Balfour, Lachlan McEvoy, Seth Beer, Jackson Coughlan, Harvey Yates, Jayden Kerr, Wil Mcinnes, Harry Phegan, Rhys Wall, John Tants, Cody Spencer
RUTHERGLEN
B, C. James, E. Keys, F. Jackson. HB, A. Williams, L. Hill, M. Francis. C, T. Ford, J. Ford, L. Nicholson, HF, C. Beattie, A. Colvin, J. Kuschert, F, C. Waycott, D. Thomson, A. Berriman, R, R. Beattie, N. McSweeney, J. Baldwin. INT L. Hetherington, S. Enever-Cooper, S. Lincoln-Barnes.
CHILTERN
B: C Hughes , H McKay , L Pallot; HB: R Hanley , J Stewart , J Lingham; C: N Conway , J Burkitt , A Newcombe; HF: E Lingham , E Fleming , N Shepard; F: R Schultz , S Hodgetts , C Brookes; R: M Lehman , L Vandermeer , F Byrnes; Int: S Conan , C Shannon
FOURTHS
DEDERANG-MOUNT BEAUTY
B: Retchford, Perri-Williams, L.Anderson; HB: Duggan, Gardiner, Cooper; C: Docherty, Fallon, Jones; HF: Jamieson, Redmond, Perri; F: Shuttleworth, Flay, Laidlaw-Grundy; R: Derrick, Lutter-Wood, Coulston; Int: O.Anderson
YACKANDANDAH
B: P Murray, A Dickins, W Storey; HB: L McIntosh, L O'Brien, T Wilson; C: A Elkington, O Boddenberg, B Elkington; HF: B Maybury-Crow, J Millar, J McIntosh; F: H Gosling, D Johnson, J Thornton; R: M Waller, W McGregor, N Attwood; I: N James Hillier, F Graham, J Shorrock, B Kirk; Emg: C Nelder, J Wilson, H Mason
RUTHERGLEN
B, B. Upton, L. Zani, A. Morris. HB, A. Waycott, A. Lewis-Carmichael, R. Barkley. C, T. Emonson, F. Verhulst, H. Poole, HF, L. Colvin, D. Fischer, B. Moloney, F, J. Nicholson, J. Torney, T. Kaferela, R, B. Lindon, L. Poole, H. Chandler, INT, W. Baker, E. McFarlane, J. Ramsey, J. O'Malley.
MITTA UNITED
A Pennington B Gray H Barton; H Bowles A Beggs N Wallace; R Dutton D Nguyen J Prideaux; H Hodgkin J Van Malsem P O'Brien; H Kuczko C Dower E Wilson; A Scammell E Prideaux Z Baude; S Cabelka E Montgomery; Emer: L Paton
BILLABONG CROWS
B: L Kerr, Z Kerr, F Miller; HB: D Dore, C Miller, J Connell; C: C Sandral, G Sandral, J Nicholson; HF:D Buntin, C Hargreaves, T Austin; F:J Kenna, D Flanagan, C Sandral; R:M Tieman, N Kelly, R Healy; Int: J Habermann, J Sartore, T Dowling
BROCK-BURRUM
B: T Heagney, T I'Anson, H Cozens; HB: M Koschitzke, J Luff, H Weaven; C: N Brown, J Koschitzke, C Eastick; HF: M Hamilton, K Tallent, D Yates; F: R Boulton, P Cook, M Tallent; R: C Pearse, J Schilg, J Felmingham; Int: C Auldist, I Norman, M Denton
CDHBU
B: B. Minogue, M. Collins, S. Ferguson; HB: B. Morris, C. Kuschert, B. Rose; C: N. Rhodes, B Raggett, J. Wilson; HF: J. Marks, R. Beveridge, M. Bush; F: B. McLean, C. Smith, D. Clancy; RUCKS: C. Butler, A. Phibbs, T. Moloney; INT: A. McFarlane, J. Kemp, D. Purcell
CULCAIRN
B: Thomas, Knobel, Jenkins; HB: Roberts spendier Peake; C: McGrath, Bokic, Muller; HF: Bodycott, Grintell, Wright; F: King, Knobel, Golley; Foll: Pitson, Gould, McWillaims; Int: Muller, Lezius, Gould
HENTY
B: M.klemke B. Skeers D. SingeHB: A. Scheetz G. Kennedy F. MacreadieC: K. Skeers D. Hore-Smith J. HolmesHF: BA. Armstrong T. Muller B. PollardF: SA. Terlich SH.Terlich T. NewtonRuck: N. Klimpsch D. Hore E. MullerINT: G. Schuller K. Bissett C. Wilson
HOLBROOK
B: C Walsh, N Locke, H Mackinlay; HB: J Jones, M Oates, S Joyce; C: B Churchill, A Cruickshank, A Cox; HF: L Trethowan, B Parker, R Jolliffe; F: F Parker, L Gestier, A Mackinlay; R: L Hamilton, A Sullivan, B Carman; INT: A Wettenhall, K McCarthy, H Black
HOWLONG
B: H. Fischer, T. McNamara, N. Shelley HB:T. Logie, J. Steinke, M. Hughes C:B. McFarlane, C.Hamilton, Z. Mazzei HF: J. Lane, S. Newnham, D. Cook F: T. Pargeter, C. Hobbs, P. Hancock R: M. Reid,H. Clark, M. Wilson Inter: J. Senior, B. Williams, B. Fyffe
JINDERA
B: J Harris, K Garland, M. Osborne; HB: K. Holman, W. McGrath, WN. Chamings; C: R. Speed, A. Rowe, W. Strauss; HF: G. Flanagan, M. Lawrence, C. White; F: L. Dight, T. Castles, B. Dower; R: M D'Arcy, S. Crawshaw, C. Simmonds; Int: Z Gratton, B. Boyle, D. Middleton
LOCKHART
B: R. Shaw, T. Carr, S. Vennell; HB: W. Harrington, C. Schnieder, C.Burkinshaw; C: C. Masterson, T. Keogh, N. Vennell; HF: A. Grigg, J. Philips, H. Brown; F: J. McDermott, T. Nimmo, Z. Williams; R: H. Lloyd, A. Wooden, L.Argus; Int: P. Maher, J Orr, Z. Masterson
MAGPIES
From: J. O'Brien, A. McLeod-Nibbs, R. Pretious, A. Wheatley, Z Butler, B. Scott, J. Quinn, W. Walters, B. Kohler, L. Bramley, R. WIlliams, C. Thomas, R. Gregory, M. Mummery, D. Dos Santos, J. Collins, H. Edwards, P. Faulkner, J. Teesdale, C. Kotzur, K. Butler
OSBORNE
B: S. Livingstone, J. Clancy, C. Douglas; HB: M. WIckham, R. Watson, H. Miller; C: M. McGrory, D. O'Connell, M. Armstrong; HF: E. O'Connell, R. Collin, A. Smith; F: B. McAlister, J. Parr, O. McAlister; R: H. Schmetzer, C. Galvin, M. Bahr; Int: Cl. Galvin, D. Madden, H. O'Connell
RWW GIANTS
B: Rhodes, Plunkett, Robertson; HB: Kreutzberger, Jensen, C. Thomas; C. N. Kohlhagen, J. Duck, Green; HF: A. Talbot, B. Lieschke, M. Athanitis; F: M. Thomas, Merkel, Wardius; Foll: B. Lieschke, D. Lieschke, N. Wenke; Int from: S. Herzich, T. Kohlhagen, L. McRae, Schirmer
BILLABONG CROWS
B: B Martin, J Walker, C Ferguson; HB:H Dore, J Bourke, X Buntin; C:M Beale, M Kohlhagen, B Kenny; HF:T Hemphill, G Dacey, B Elliott; F:J Heath, E Fealy, C Giggins; R:E Schramm, M Cunningham, J Connell; Int: N Sheridan, W Bennett, S Fealy, T Martin
BROCK-BURRUM
B: B Morey, S Schilg, Z Nesbit; HB: E Hunt, M Sivell, F Weaven; C: W Abbott, L Heagney, S Dunning; HF: J O'Connor, A Tackle, J Rowland; F: T Eastick, R Gates, M Heagney; R: J Robinson, Jake Hill, B Morey; Int: R Mitsch, S O'Connor, D Williams, Z Barranechea
CDHBU
B: S, Owen, T. Collier, M. Clifton; HB: J. McKenzie, N. Lavis, B. Smith; C: M. Walsh, J. Walton, S. Letchford; HF: L Hogan, S. Hanrahan, J. Kilpatrick; F. B. Kirk, S. Cordwell, M. Scott; RUCKS: J. Beveridge, L. Clark, S. Fischer; INT: A. Phibbs, D. Fenton, J. Bruce
CULCAIRN
B. Webster, Wood, Smith; HB. Maloney, Scott, Cameron-Pani; C: McAliece, Slatter, Johnston; HF: Atkinson, Taylor, Wright; F: Hamilton, Retallick, Scott; FOLL: Davey, Van zanten, Bodycott
HENTY
B: R. Bourke L. O'Brien H. KiloHB: J. O'Brien R. O'Keefe BR. ArmstrongC: C. Dumesny A. DengateHF: D. Maloney A. Tunks G. SchullerF: M. Kilo I. Thommers P. SmithRuck: N. Klemke A. Scheetz BE. TerlichINT: H. Doig M. Lieschke
HOLBROOK
B: J McKenna, N Pugh, H Casey; HB: L Corrigan, D Cook, C Brooksby; C: J Liddell, O Whitley, B Knights; HF: T Heriot, E Moore, L Bowen; F: C White, H Smith, R Wettenhall; R: O Southwell, K McCarthy, F Cook; INT: H Fairchild, Z Liley, M Gledhill
HOWLONG
B: J. Lawrence, L. Wilson, N. McGee HB: J. Moran, B. McCormack, J. Kohn C: J. Nicholson, R. Stone H. Brown HF: J. Fahey, P. Turton, A. Reid F: C. Clarke, T. Lampe J. Franks F: S. Morrison, J. Scannell, B. Moore Int: A. Barnes, B. Morrison, C. Mulder, M Ladd
JINDERA
B: T Harris, J Kalina, R Hanel; HB: C Jones, J Vogel, G Quigley; C: J Redcliffe, M Louwrier, L Fanagan; HF: T Dunstan, L Testoni, M Kemp; F: A Speed, D Lanfranco, AJ Middleton; R: T Findley, D kemp, T Lynch; Int: J Bradbury, T Mackie, B Steeper, R Sutcliffe
LOCKHART
B:C. McKenzie, F. Matthews, J. Shilo; HB: I. Wooden, Br. Ellis, L. Widdup; C: C. White, R. Kurrle, M. Lenehan; HF: J. Hughes, M. Crompton, M. Matthews; F:H. Bennett, S. Tullberg, A. Brissenden; R: D. Hannon, C. Widdup, D. Potter; Int: C. White, T. Wiech, N. McPherson, S. Brockwell
MAGPIES
From: N. Cox, H. Bragg, S. Manning, L. Gillbee, D. Pearson, L. Jackson, M. Delphin, J. Michelini, D. Sutton, D. Wayman, T. Takle, P. Mckinven, B. Davidson, S. Wright, J. Ellis, R. Hancock, N. Powell, Z. Art, R, Barrett, J. Bowen, I. Bowen, C. Gale
OSBORNE
B: J Driscoll, L. Hernan, H. Clarke; HB: J. McDonnell, K. Schmetzer, X. Atkins; C: M. McLeod, M. Rava, G. Carn; HF: D. Palmer, R. Hunter, R. Hunter; F: D. Marsden, H. Gleeson, J. McDonnell; R: S. Hunter, S. Gleeson; M. Tullberg; Int: A. Mannes, L. Lane, A. Schmetzer, A. Madden
RWW GIANTS
B: B. Lieschke, J. McRae, Robertson; HB: Parnell, J. Feuerherdt, N. Kohlhagen; C: J. Vanderventer, Waite, F. Kohlhagen; HF: M. Vanderventer, L. Kirkwood, L. Trethowan; F: McDonnell, B. Emmerton, Batty; Foll: Peach, Miller, O'Connell; Int from: O'Rourke, C. Tinelt, Hogan, L. Emmerton
BILLABONG CROWS
From: R Smith, A Butler, N Stewart, C Britton, T Sinca, A Boag, R Boag, R Brown, A Coghill, C Donald, T Doonan, S O'Leary, S Piercy, R Robinson, L Wells,
CDHBU
B: P. Hanrahan, H. Barber, M. Barker; HB: M. Walsh, L. Hogan, D. Fenton; C: J. Hargreaves, C. Norman, J. Ferwerda; HF: J. Bruce, O. Collins, S. Dawson; F: D. Purcell, B. Corbett, J. Williams; RUCKS: B. Julian, J. Sterling, K. Brown; INT: R. Collins, N. Jones
CULCAIRN
B. Cocking, Decosta, Pleydon; HB: Lee, Worth, Holden; C: O'loughlin, Wood, Heir; HF: McGrath, Wright, Cameron-Pani; F: Knobel, Bai, Wright; FOLL: East, Feagaiga, Chandler; INT: Chant, Chant
HENTY
B:B. Cunningham A. Frohling E. Hoskinson-LacyHB:D. Knobel M. Lieschke T.JanetzkiC: C. Montgomery Z.Klemke H. DoigHF: A. Scholz A. White A. MaleF: M. Maclean T. Brailey W. BoyleRuck: J.Tunks T.Scheetz J. KlemkeINT: C.Tunks K.Skeers
HOLBROOK
B; N Harrison, E Pitt, J Pitzen; HB; H Greenhill, W Jenkyn, C Webb; C;W. King, I Schirmer, T Scholz; HF; A Cox, J Henry, L Parker; F; K Liddell, O Preston, H Livermore; R; T Cox, T Hamson, A Wright; INT; C Mackinlay
JINDERA
From: B Lloyd, E Read, A Shannon, JP Patino-Tsolakis, A Jones, A Kilmartin, A Wright, J Lafferty, J Smith, W Knight, T Delahunty, X Wall, J Gillespie, J Kelson, B Kerr, P Byrnes, M Patino-Tsolakis, B Collins, B McMillan, D Lee, J McCallum, A Cossor
FOURTHS
BILLABONG CROWS
From:S Piercy, S Smith, S McFarlane, A Cunningham, R Kenny, H Cunningham, B Coghill, H Nixon, J Fulton, D Sheridan, J Robb, M Fealy, D Carter, C Doyle, H Buntin, A Jones, R Thurston, R Sheridan, H Butler, J Butler
CDHBU
B: S. Kirk, F. Williams, A. Rhodes; HB: H. Norman, J. Bell, B. Collins; C: C. Williams, L. Phibbs, R.Pepper; HF: W. Hogan, A. Bedford, C. Corcoran; F: D. Norman, R. Collins, A. House; RUCKS: B. Ocep, L. Ireland, N. Jones; INT: O. Bedford, J. Collins, J. Wilson
CULCAIRN
B: Phillips, Wotton, Wild; HB: Simmons, Godde, Howard; C: Hamson, Grogan, Williams; HF: Godde, Chant, Way; F: Barber, Weston, Godde; F: O'Keeffe, Brand, Grogan; I: Anschaw, Barber, Turner, Lister
HENTY
B: N. Betts A. Lieschke B. Turner; HB: H. Batty A. Seduegla E. Wenke; C: C. Jones M. Klemke E. Kinning; HF: T. Todori Z. Cameron-Pani A. Cunningham; F: F. Meyer B. Klemke J. King; R: B. Watling O. Hooper R. Montgomery; INT: H. Bridges W. Frohling L. D'Amelio A. Knobel
HOLBROOK
B: Hartwich, Valena, Lieschke; HB: Hallsbree, Mackinlay, W Glass; C: L Glass, C Glass, Cardile; HF: Flewin, J Dodds, N Dodds; F: L Mathewson, Davis, F Glass; R: Toll, Livermore, Liddell; INT; Robards, Cottrell, Haynes
HOWLONG
From: A. Alchin, T. Lawrence, N. Gray, Jonty Hoskin, O. Just, M. Pumpa, B. Ibrom, N. Fulton, L. Steers, B. Potts, N. Saleh, H. Thompson, N. Arnold, C. French, J. Cooper, J. Kohn, O. Just, J. Feuerherdt, B. Alchin, J. Longley, B. McCall
JINDERA
From: M Harding, B O'Toole, J Fyffe, M Kalina, B Shain, T Shain, T Raiden, J Delahunty, M Manning, D Mitchell, H Read, H Reid, O Tillmanns, J Lafferty, Z Brown, L Prescott, J Kilmartin, C Wayenberg, O Reid, P Sirr, F Wall, F McCrohan, J Raymond, X Byrnes, E Christensen, M Price, A Mulligan, A Brown, B Wayenberg, J Saunders
RWW GIANTS
B: R. Tunstall, Coyle, T. Trimble; HB: Emmerton, Doolan, Feuerherdt; C: Glasgow, Graham, Heir; HF: Kohlhagen, T. Lieschke, J. Lieschke; F: Patrick Beale, McLellan, Packer; Foll: Kuhne, McMaster, O. Coyle; Int: H. Kohlhagen
