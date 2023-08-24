The Border Mailsport
Wodonga doesn't name Angus Baker for final round clash in O and M

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
August 24 2023
Wangaratta Rovers' Ryan Hebron celebrates a goal earlier this season. The GWS VFL player has been named to play North Albury in the final round.
Wodonga hasn't named boom midfielder Angus Baker for tomorrow's final round home clash against Yarrawonga.

