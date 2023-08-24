A Wangaratta man is in police custody after allegedly threatening the public in central Melbourne on Thursday, August 24.
Victoria Police said officers were called to the intersection of Elizabeth and Collins Streets just after 1pm "following reports a man was seen threatening the public brandishing a pair of scissors".
Channel 9 posted footage of the incident on social media, which showed at least six police officers working to subdue a shirtless man.
"Officers deployed a conducted energy device before arresting the 25-year-old," police said in a statement.
"The Wangaratta man is currently assisting police with their inquiries.
"No one was injured during the incident."
