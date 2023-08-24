Peter Hancock never expected this day to come.
The Howlong ruckman was happy enough to bring up a century of games for the Spiders but now he's about to raise the bat again for reaching 150.
More than five years on from hitting three figures, Hancock is still going strong in a Howlong side which looks capable of going deep into finals.
The 35-year-old now has two children to go with the two Azzi medals he won in 2013 and 2016 and he remains integral to the Spiders' hopes of a first senior premiership for 13 years.
"I was pretty happy to get 100," Hancock said.
"But to get 150 is probably a bit more special.
"I suppose you don't see 200 or 300-gamers in local clubs any more.
"I've probably surprised myself (by getting this far).
"Footy can lead you anywhere so to get a long enough career at one club, I'm pretty happy with that.
"I'd just like a premiership to finish it off - and I think I can.
"We've definitely got the cattle to do it, we've just got to play well on the day.
"I still don't think we've put a full game together although we've been close at times."
Hancock, who joined Howlong from Lavington in 2013, may be closer to the end of his career than the start but the fire in his belly is burning as brightly as ever.
"I still don't like losing a ruck tap," he laughed.
"I still want to kick on and get that ultimate success.
"When I'm fit, I still feel I have an impact and can give advice and guidance and a bit of experience to the younger heads as well.
"We are a fairly young side, age-wise, but a lot of them are pushing 50 games experience now, which is good.
"Given we know we can match it on the day with the top teams, I'm excited to see what will come in finals."
It's been a year of ups and downs for Hancock, who has played seven matches in 2023.
Saturday's home game against Rand-Walbundrie-Walla will be his first outing since round 12 - six weeks ago.
"I could hardly move at the start of the year," Hancock admitted.
"I didn't really do a pre-season. I did about a month of... I wouldn't call it training but going out there and trying to run around.
"My back was a bit crook but just before round one, it came good and I felt like a new man.
"I was enjoying it, because it's a good bunch of blokes out there, went to take a mark (against Jindera in round four) and got hit in the back and cracked a rib.
"I missed a big chunk with that so it put a halt on the year for a bit.
"I came back after the bye and made a slow start. I like playing, I like momentum and I was just getting a feel for the footy.
"I managed to get a few more games in and then copped another knee, flush, and bruised my ribs."
Hancock's injury record in previous years has been good, although time on the sidelines this season has allowed him to be around five-year-old Indi and one-year-old Oscar more often.
"He's an absolute whirlwind compared to her - and we thought she was a whirlwind!" Hancock said.
"It's full-on, I don't know how people do it with four or five kids.
"On Saturday, I'll take Oscar into the team meetings and Indi will come in too.
"Sometimes everyone will be changed and going out for the warm-up at three-quarter-time (in the reserves) and here I am, still pushing him around in the pram.
"It's just one of those things, your priorities change.
"It's definitely different now; footy takes a back seat sometimes."
But it'll be front and centre during what Hancock and Howlong hope will be several more weeks of action.
"It's been a few years since we've had all sides in the position we are now," Hancock said.
"Thirds and fourths are in the top-two, seconds are third and so are we.
"I think Matt (McDonald) coming on as co-coach has been really good because it allows Milesy (David Miles) to concentrate on footy.
"I reckon his footy has got better.
"He actually gave us a spray at half-time against Billabong Crows and it was one of the better sprays I've seen, it sparked us up.
"He's normally a placid fella so it was a shock and I think the boys responded pretty well."
So whatever happens in September, will Peter Hancock be back for more in 2024?
"I haven't really thought about it," he said.
"I've just been trying to get through this year.
"Who knows?"
