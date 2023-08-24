They say good things come to those who wait - and Jacob Curran has been waiting a while.
Curran, 31, last tasted premiership success 12 years ago but he's finally back in the Upper Murray grand final with Bullioh this weekend.
The former North Albury player began his Bulldogs career with back-to-back flags in 2010-11 and is now in his third spell at the club after testing himself in two neighbouring district leagues and later battling serious injury.
Curran spent a season at Rutherglen in the TDFL and two playing Hume League football for Holbrook, where knee damage left him requiring a reconstruction.
But the red, white and blue of the Bulldogs has a magnetic pull.
"It's just a good family club at Bullioh," Curran said.
"You try to leave the place but you always get drawn back to it.
"I don't know, it's hard to get away but at the same time, you don't want to leave the place because everyone's nice, with the netball and football as one club."
Curran played in a losing grand final against Tumbarumba but those he won are etched in the memory.
"I was just a young fella back then but one stands out more than the other," he said.
"It's the one against Federals when there was three inches of water over the ground.
"There were barely any goals kicked in that game.
"It's a hard one to describe.
"They wanted to call the game off and play it the week after.
"It was like playing in a swimming pool.
"The pump shed got swept away, so there was no water!
"I've never played in another game like that."
After three years out of the game, Curran returned for the Bulldogs in 2021 and has only missed one game since.
He was named best and fairest for 2023 but was quick to shy away from the accolade.
"I've got a good team around me," Curran said.
"Aaron and Clint have done a good job at getting a few new faces there and trying to keep the young fellas around, which is good.
"I've loved it this year.
"It's pretty competitive between the three sides (Cudgewa, Bullioh and Tumbarumba) and there's a lot of good players running around in that league still, so if you can keep the majority of them, it's still a strong league."
Saturday's grand final opponents, Cudgewa, have beaten the Bulldogs by 40, 54, 43 and 68 points this season but as the old saying goes, you only need to beat them once.
"All the pressure's on them," Curran said.
"We've just got to roll the dice, play four qood quarters of football and we should be able to pinch it.
"We've pushed them a few times but it's those little lapses in concentration that's cost us in the end."
